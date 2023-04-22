YouTubers film giant game of hide-and-seek at Westfield Mall in Annapolis for the chance to win $100,000

In an effort to promote Westfield Mall in Annapolis, Morgan McCloud, the mall’s marketing director, wanted to show customers that the mall is more than a place to get some shopping done.

She first booked actors from popular children’s programs such as Disney’s “Descendants” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” a Netflix original animated series. Then McCloud’s 7-year-old son — an avid YouTube watcher — suggested that she try to reach out to MrBeast for a meet-and-greet at the mall.

McCloud was unable to book MrBeast, however. The content creator who boasts 147 million subscribers was too busy, his handlers told her. Instead, she asked her son and his friends who else might draw a crowd. They suggested Preston and Brianna Arsement, a married couple who go by their first names on YouTube and make videos similar to MrBeast. They have more than 50 million subscribers combined on the video platform.

“We’re such a small town, but yet there’s so much potential and possibility because there are so many people here, so I think having celebrities and different guests come here is definitely a benefit for them just as much as it is for us,” McCloud said.

After some back-and-forth with publicists, Preston and Brianna agreed to hold a meet-and-greet at the mall on March 18. The event lasted six hours, far longer than is typical, and an estimated 6,000 people waited in line to meet the couple, McCloud said.

From left, Youtuber stars Preston and Brianna Arsement, and Chase Bradshaw, pose for photos at a meet and greet at Westfield Annapolis Mall in March. The Youtube stars filmed a hide-and-seek game throughout the mall that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. (Westfield Annapolis Mall)

The YouTubers didn’t miss the opportunity to turn the mall into a stage for their next videos.

Preston’s video, published last week, allowed 50 local kids and 50 parents to compete in a giant game of hide-and-seek. The group was split into two teams: parents versus teens. Participants were challenged to hide in various places around the mall. Preston then scoured the mall to find all 100. The game lasted from 9 p.m. March 18 to almost 2 a.m. March 19. As of Friday, the video had racked up more than 1.1 million views, and nearly 2,000 comments.

The team with the most members still in hiding at the end of the game split $100,000 as a prize. Adults sported a blue sweatsuit with a corresponding number that counted up to 100. The kids of the parents sported a red sweatsuit that counted up to 100.

Shops were not off-limits when it came to finding the best hiding spot. Some adults were found hiding in trash cans in the food court area. Some kids were able to squeeze under beds for sale in JCPenney. Each participant was given a stick to hold their phone camera to document their hiding place and the ultimate reveal when Preston found them.

One father, who went by Adult #76, said that he didn’t normally do things like this. In the video, he said that it was his daughter, kid #27, who wanted to do this challenge and have fun.

“I wanna do whatever it takes to have fun with her,” Adult #76 said in the video.

At one point in the game, Preston added a giveaway challenge in partnership with GameStop. He hid five personal computers. The first five people to find the PCs got to keep them.

By the end of the night, the adults won, having two players left in hiding, while there was only one kid still hidden.

The winning team split the cash prize.

“Never in a million years that I think we would do something like that,” McCloud said. “It was like super exciting. Step one was to convince [Preston], but step two was to convince my mall and my corporate team, that this would be just as cool.”

A second video went live on Brianna’s channel on Saturday. Her video showcased kids participating in various challenges around the mall such as eating five pounds of Auntie Anne’s pretzels and racing the animal rides.

Whereas Preston had 50 winners, Brianna had only one.

“It was a really unique experience, and I think now with everything going on with technology, I feel like YouTube is definitely up and coming, and not going to be the last that we’re going to see of it. So, I think it was really exciting to do something so bold and outside of the box, especially here in Annapolis,” McCloud said.