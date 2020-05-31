Anne Arundel County executive, health officer speak up on George Floyd’s death; youth town hall set

The top Anne Arundel County health official Saturday denounced the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, stating racism is a public health issue and encouraging everyone to speak up when there is injustice.
“Silence is the space in which injustice grows," a statement signed by county health officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman and leaders of the county health department said. "We must all speak up when we see injustice, particularly when we are not the target of that injustice.”
George Floyd died last week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes while four other officers watched. The officer has been fired and charged with murder.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said many residents are angered by Floyd’s death and have been protesting around the country and recently in Annapolis.
“I am angry as well. I am angry because an innocent human life was taken by an agent of government. I am also angry because too many Americans think it’s OK,” Pittman said.
Pittman announced Sunday he will host a Facebook livestream with African-American county residents younger than 30 years old Monday at 5 p.m. called “Young and Black in the Age of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the Coronavirus Pandemic - What is Our Future?”
Pittman said last summer officials stood together in Annapolis at the dedication of a memorial to those that were lynched in the county. Now he is asking for residents to stand by him once again.
“We acknowledged at that time that the racism driving that violence and terror still exists in our communities. We acknowledged that hate crimes and hate bias incidents were growing in our county, and that our numbers were higher than any other county in the state,” Pittman said.
The county’s department of health declared racism a public health issue last year and Kalyanaraman said the department launched a COVID-19 Health Equity Initiative and is standing up an Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice.
The statement from Kalyanaraman and county health leaders pointed to three racially fueled incidents that recently occurred in the public eye: Floyd’s death, Christian Cooper’s life being threatened and Omar Jimenez arrested while covering a protest in Minneapolis.
“All three of them are black men who were the targets of racist acts,” Kalyanaraman said. “What we saw are just small glimpses of the racism that occurs millions of times a day to black people out of the public’s sight. But they are visible and ever present to those who suffer its blows.”
Kalyanaraman said racism is pervasive in society and takes a toll on the mental and physical health of black residents.
“Beyond the individual acts of racism are the structures of racism in our financial, housing, employment and health systems," he said. “We see the results in lower life expectancy, poorer maternal outcomes, and higher rates of death from COVID-19, a virus that came into existence six months ago.”
Pittman recollected a sermon he heard “How to do justice” and the answer to it was "Listen. Respond. Stand With.”
“That is exactly what I intend to do, and that is what I am asking all county residents and their leaders to do. That’s how we can fulfill our pledge to make our piece of this planet The Best For All,” Pittman said.
To watch the town hall
The public can watch the event called “Young and Black in the Age of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the Coronavirus Pandemic - What is Our Future?” and comment via Facebook Live or watch on Anne Arundel Community Television (Channel 38 on Verizon and Channel 98 on Comcast / Broadstripe).
Residents below the age of 30 who want to participate via Zoom should register at bit.ly/aacospeakingtruth.