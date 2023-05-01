Investors accuse founder of Yellowfin restaurant in Edgewater of fraud in multimillion-dollar suit

Investors behind the Yellowfin Steak and Fish House in Edgewater have sued the restaurant’s founder and former managing member for more than $3.3 million, accusing business owner Harvey Blonder of manipulating profits toward his other ventures and away from his partners.

A jury trial is set to begin Monday morning in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Advertisement

The suit, first filed in July 2021, stemmed from an investigation by three associated companies into the restaurant’s finances after their owners were told by a former Blonder employee they would not receive any money beyond their initial investments. The complaint contends Blonder, who owns several businesses and restaurants throughout the Annapolis area, prevented distributions by diverting revenue through bank transfers, checks and overcharged purchases to other companies under his control.

Following jury selection and opening statements, Blonder is expected to testify Monday, as is Yellowfin investor Paul Hetzel, according to a source close to the case who agreed to speak to The Capital on the condition of anonymity. Should the trial continue in lieu of a settlement, past and present employees, including Blonder’s chief financial officer and accounting employees, as well as Yellowfin managers and partners, family members and industry experts, are scheduled to testify later in the week, the source said.

Advertisement

Blonder opened Yellowfin in 2001 as its sole owner and operator before selling half of his interest equally among three companies — Hetzel Investments, Setec Astronomy and Genco Investments, all of which are named as plaintiffs in the case — a year later.

An operating agreement at the time of the investors’ introduction named The Ritz, one of Blonder’s limited liability companies, the sole managing member of Yellowfin. Under this agreement, The Ritz and Blonder had “exclusive access and control” over the restaurant’s finances and records, the complaint stated.

In July 2018, a former employee of Blonder’s told Setec owner Jamie Kujawski that he and the other non-managing members would “never receive” profits from Yellowfin beyond their initial $249,900 investments, according to a copy of the 2002 operating agreement made available to The Capital. Because the partners had recouped what they put into the restaurant, they were told they “should be satisfied,” according to the complaint.

Hearing this, the other partners launched an investigation into Yellowfin’s records to determine whether Blonder had been “grossly negligent...or willfully or recklessly neglected” his duties, the complaint stated.

In doing so, the restaurant’s other investors determined Blonder had “artificially suppressed” Yellowfin’s profits for over a decade. They accused the managing partner of transferring funds from the restaurant’s bank accounts into his other businesses; issuing checks from Yellowfin’s account for non-restaurant purchases, specifically listing a check to a pool company; charging above-market rates for goods or services provided to Yellowfin by his other companies; and enrolling Yellowfin in rebate programs but sending the money to his other ventures, among other misappropriations.

Blonder is facing breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, gross negligence, fraud and misappropriation of distribution counts in the civil suit, which requests at least $3.3 million in damages on top of attorneys’ fees, interests and costs.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The investors’ attorneys — Strider Dickson, Steven Brown and Richard DeTar — were not immediately available for comment.

The alleged conduct took place between 2007 and November 2018, when the three investors voted to remove Blonder as managing member, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

Less than three weeks after his ouster, Blonder filed an injunction to restore the Ritz as Yellowfin’s overseeing partner. His case was rejected, however, after Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela North found “there was willful or reckless neglect” on Blonder’s part and determined the vote was within the parameters of the 2002 operating agreement.

Yellowfin Steak and Fish House in Edgewater. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / )

This week’s trial will play out before Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela Alban.

Blonder owns multiple businesses throughout the county, including Crab Shack locations in Edgewater and Crofton, and downtown Annapolis. For years, Blonder considered redeveloping Latitude 38, the former Harbor Grill on City Dock, into a mammoth hotel project. His past proposals have faced public and political criticism.

In 2021, Blonder submitted a proposal to Anne Arundel County to reinvigorate the Liberty Marina along the South River. Along with renovating the marina itself with outdoor bars, lounges and restaurants, the proposal includes a 198-room hotel and 13 condominium units.

Blonder declined to comment for this story.