As 2019 comes to a close, here’s a look back at 12 stories that defined the year in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
From the death of Maryland’s longest-serving Speaker of the House Mike Busch to the first county Board of Education with elected members, from a $50 million plan to remake City Dock to a historic property tax increase and a Pulitzer Prize for The Capital — it was a year with big stories.
Here’s a look back at the stories that dominated local news over the last 12 months.
City Dock plan released
After months of meetings, public hearings and consensus-building, the City Dock Action Committee, formed between the city and Historic Annapolis and involving nearly 100 volunteers, rolled out a $50 million City Dock renovation plan in October.
The ambitious plan includes a flood retention system that would stretch from Newman Street around the Harbor to the Naval Academy. It also features 68,000 square feet of green space, 57,100 square feet of flexible space for parking, pedestrians or events and a system of interconnected pathways to draw pedestrians and cyclists downtown.
The plan is expected to unfold over the next five years with a projected completion date of 2024. City officials have engaged Gov. Larry Hogan to gauge his support for a local funding authority that would be created with legislation during the upcoming Maryland General Assembly in January to pay for the project. A significant portion of the costs would go toward installing a flood resiliency infrastructure.
Committee members say the plan ensures that parking is not significantly impacted, which was a major concern for downtown business owners. The first step is to demolish and rebuild Hillman Garage to accommodate more cars.
Short-term rentals
A bill that seeks to tax and regulate short-term rental properties, was introduced to the Annapolis City Council in June. More than six months later, O-26-19 has gone through two public hearings, been amended nearly 30 times and drawn the ire of critics, some of whom say it’s too harsh and others who say it doesn’t go far enough.
The bill awaits a final vote at the City Council’s Jan. 13 meeting. It limits short-term vacation rental licenses to one per person. But the final version of the bill does not include a primary residency requirement, which means anyone may own and operate a short-term rental whether they live on the property, or even within the city limits. If a property owner lives outside Annapolis, they must employ a property manager who is available 24/7 in case of an emergency.
Some residents have criticized the bill. They say it doesn’t address the influx of short-term rentals already in existence, particularly those in Ward 1 and Ward 8 where short-term rentals are most prevalent. They say short-term rentals are destroying the fabric of their community. Meanwhile, property owners have lauded the now-amended bill as a compromise.
Smith Price found
The bones of the man believed to be the founder of the first African American church in Anne Arundel have been many places since the man was buried in the early 1800s. The Smith Price family graveyard behind Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis was dug up to build townhomes in the 1980s.
When the man’s casket he shared with a young child was sliced into, the bones were taken by the Maryland Historical Trust. They sat in a box for almost 30 years before Janice Hayes-Williams discovered them at the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory in Calvert County.
Hayes-Williams spent 2019 bringing honor and justice back to these bones. She had them repatriated to Anne Arundel County, tested for DNA analysis and given illustrated facial reconstruction, and finally laid to rest with Smith Price’s family members at St. Anne’s cemetery.
In doing so, Hayes-Williams brought to light the toll urban renewal took on the African American community of Annapolis. Mayor Gavin Buckley, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford and other elected officials promised to try and make things right for the black community with the same spirit Hayes-Williams has.
A Pride parade
Jeremy Browning didn’t see a single rainbow flag in Annapolis for the more than 30 years he grew up there as a gay man. In 2019, he made sure the town was covered in them. Thanks to Browning and other members of LBGTQ advocacy group Annapolis Pride, the city celebrated LGBTQ pride in June with a parade. The first of the yearly events brought thousands to downtown Annapolis and won best regional pride at the Washington Blade’s Best of Gay DC awards.
Annapolis Pride also made historic progress for the LGBTQ community throughout Anne Arundel, partnering with Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office, Anne Arundel County Police and County Executive Steuart Pittman’s office to put LGBTQ liaisons in the community.
Another Annapolis Pride member, Deirdre Hendrick, also pushed for progress this year. She and fellow Fort Meade Army Reserves lawyer Alice Ashton saved the careers of 15 trans military members before the Trump administration’s transgender military ban took effect in April.
Frustrated with the Anne Arundel County Library board’s lack of LGBTQ representation in their arguments surrounding diverse programming, like Drag Queen Story Time, Hendrick got herself appointed to the board and used her experience as a trans woman and legal knowledge to help solve an issue board members had stewed over for months.
Forest conservation
Anne Arundel County Council approved a forest conservation bill proposed by County Executive Steuart Pittman to more closely align the environmental cost of deforestation with the fees builders pay for removing the trees, and promote forest retention.
The fee for clearing in violation of the forest conservation law went up from 80 cents per square foot to $4.50 per square foot.
If a builder wants to pay a fee in lieu of planting, the price also went up. In areas designated for growth, priority funding areas, the fee went from 40 cents per square foot to $1.25 per square foot.
Outside those areas it went from 50 cents per square foot to $1.50 per square foot. In the critical area, environmentally sensitive land that borders water, the fee in lieu went from $1.50 per square foot to $2 per square foot. The bill also increases forest conservation thresholds.
The bill had more than 40 proposed amendments, and the final version was unanimously approved by the council Nov. 18. The bill gave Anne Arundel County the strongest forest conservation ordinance in the state — for a little while. Dec. 2 the Howard County Council passed theirs, which is now the strongest in the state according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Public housing residents sue HACA
After years of what they described as dilapidated housing conditions driven by systemic racial discrimination, residents of the six public housing properties owned and operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis had enough. They sued.
The residents alleged in the lawsuit that Annapolis doesn’t enforce its code on those properties, allowing mold, sewage leaks and more to proliferate unabated. Many of the 28 residents’ health suffered as a result, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The suit targets Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Beverly Wilbourn, the former director of the housing authority.
Public housing properties in Annapolis are predominantly occupied by black residents and for decades the city treated these properties and residents differently, holding the landlord, HACA, to lower health and safety standards than the rest, argued Annapolis-based attorney Joseph Donahue.
Lawyers with Maryland Legal Aid’s Anne Arundel County Office, who have long represented HACA residents in what they call unwarranted failure to pay rent lawsuits, joined onto the lawsuit.
Attorneys representing the city and housing authority argued that the practices can’t be racially discriminatory because the public housing properties aren’t exclusively occupied by African Americans. They asked for the case to be dismissed. U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake is presiding over the case, though a trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Annapolis hires new police chief
The Annapolis City Council at the end of July unanimously voted in Edward Jackson as the city’s new police chief.
A veteran of the Baltimore Police Department and accomplished criminal justice student, Jackson was nominated by Mayor Gavin Buckley. Buckley fired Jackson’s predecessor, Scott Baker, who spent two decades with Baltimore police, because he said Baker did not build relationships with residents in high-crime areas.
Buckley and the City Council hope Jackson will. In Baltimore, Jackson climbed the ladder from patrol officer to colonel. He worked in five of six districts and commanded the community relations office.
Jackson introduced himself to the community around Annapolis during National Night Out. He made sure residents, no matter how old, knew he was their chief.
Jackson brings a unique skill set — he champions the principles of community policing — to Annapolis, where police cite a lack of community input in a host of unsolved homicides. And the new chief discussed those cases, how he plans to create opportunities for children and young adults, as he met with an organization established after 17-year-old Terry Bosley’s killing.
The new chief announced the hiring of cold case investigator Stanley Bradford, who commanded the homicide unit in Baltimore. He said Bradford would get to work right away on cracking the cases of Bosley, 16-year-old Elijah Wilson and more.
Capital Gazette awarded as gunman’s trial progresses
Spring brought reason for hesitant celebration at the Capital Gazette, as the newspaper was awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for its work in the wake of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
Current and former staffers packed into the makeshift newsroom and huddled around a TV as the administrator described their “unflagging commitment to covering the news” during unimaginable tragedy. The award came with $100,000, the largest amount ever gifted. Emotions were mixed but the newspaper packed a bus to New York to accept the unique honor in May.
In April, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the makeup of the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, which he promised after the deadly shooting. The group was told to research and collect data on gun violence crimes and suicide.
Around the same time 40-year-old Jarrod Ramos, the gunman, said he was not responsible for the June 28, 2018, attack because he was insane. It’s called a plea of not criminally responsible in Maryland.
Summer struck a somber tone, as surviving victims and the families the fallen were buoyed by the community as they mourned all over, one year later. All week victims and family members shared their feelings through published writings. On the sunny day of the anniversary, a memorial garden was dedicated to the late staffers with those who survived in attendance.
The shooting case crept along all the while. Until autumn, when it leapt closer to a resolution — only to get delayed once more. It would be a year of ups and downs.
In late October, victims and family members packed an Anne Arundel County courtroom to hear Ramos plead guilty to the murders and all related charges. Prosecutors recalled for the record details of the gruesome attack.
But Ramos had asked before for the issue of innocence or guilt to be decided separately from his sanity, and days after his plea the judge granted a delay. A jury will decide in March whether he was insane when he blasted his way into the newsroom and wreaked havoc.
Mike Busch dies at 72
Michael Erin Busch, the longest ever serving speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, died on April 7, 2019, the day before Sine Die, the end of the session. He was 72.
Busch served the greater Annapolis area beginning in 1987, and served as the Speaker of the House since 2003. He was a tireless advocate of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, and was especially passionate about the arts, education and sports.
Busch played halfback at Temple University and had dreams of playing in the NFL before a knee injury changed his course. He went on to teach history and coach sports at St. Mary’s High School.
During his career in the legislature he was often called a pragmatist. Busch presided over a progressive agenda, including a state-wide assault weapons ban after the Sandy Hook Shooting, decriminalizing marijuana, legalizing same-sex marriage, and ending the death penalty.
His health was declining over the last few years of his life, marked by a 2017 liver transplant, unexpected heart bypass surgery in 2018, and pneumonia just before he died.
Gov. Larry Hogan called him a giant in Maryland government. Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, who campaigned with Busch in 2018, called him one of the greatest public servants in the state.
“We loved him. We loved him because he always stuck up for the underdog,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley in April. “He was the favorite son of this city."
County taxes increase
The defining moment of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first year in office was passing a budget with increased income and property taxes.
Pittman raised the income tax from 2.5% to 2.81% and property taxes from 90.2 cents to 93.5 cents per $100 assessed value. Part of the income tax increase — .1% — will funnel into a new public infrastructure fund. And all the money raised from property taxes will go directly to education, since the county has a self-imposed tax cap, according to state law.
He said the County Council’s willingness to raise the property tax was a turning point for the government, though the council voted on the tax increases along party lines. Democrats supported Pittman’s budget while Republicans opposed it. Pittman rode into office on a Democratic wave that also flipped the council from Republican to Democratic control.
Republicans criticized Pittman’s tax increases, saying it was too much, too soon.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, tried to prevent it with a charter amendment resolution that would have capped the income tax at 2.5%. When it failed, he said he would pursue the tax cap through the petition process. He’d need 10,000 signatures to move it forward to get it on the 2020 ballot. Earlier this month he said he was still considering it.
School board shifts to an elected board
For the past six months, the elected school board members for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools has shown the transition from a board of appointed officials by the state governor to elected members.
As the school board transitions into a fully elected body, the current elected members have ignited change with policy and procedure. Candace Antwine, District 1, Melissa Ellis, of District 4, Dana Scallheim, of District 5, and Michelle Corkadel, of District 7, were the recent elected members, with six-year terms.
Once elected, Antwine proposed that the school district provide monthly reports to review areas like school safety, transportation and diversity. Ellis prompted the school system and the county government to create a task force to address the growing mental health needs of students in the school system. Corkadel and others decided to separate out the bullying policy so that there is greater emphasis on sexual harassment, biased behavior and bullying.
The remaining board members were appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan, and their seats in councilmanic District 2,3, and 6 will be opened up for county residents to elect in 2020. So far, four candidates have announced they are running for the school board. For District 6, three people, Joanna Bache Tobin, India Ochs and Erin Lorenz, have filed their candidacy. For District 3, Corine Frank announced she would run.
Severna Park man found guilty of murder
Richard Collins III, a recently commissioned 2nd Army lieutenant set to graduate from Bowie State University in a few days, was fatally stabbed at the bus stop at the University of Maryland, College Park in 2017. In December, a Prince George’s County jury found Severna Park resident Sean Urbanski, a white man, guilty of first-degree murder for killing Collins, a black man.
Urbanski had left the bus stop where Collins and his friends Blake Bender, a white man, and Amanda Lee, an Asian woman, were waiting for an Uber. Urbanski then returned to the bus stop carrying a knife, walked up to the group and stabbed Collins.
Urbanski was charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime. He belonged to a racist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation” and had several racist images, often called memes, saved on his phone. A judge dropped the hate crime charge a day before the jury decide a verdict, citing the state did not provide sufficient evidence that the killing was based solely on race.
Prince George’s County prosecutors said this case could have lasting effects and that they will push the state to amend its hate crime law to broaden when the charge can be applied.
Staff Writers Selene San Felice, Alex Mann, Olivia Sanchez, Naomi Harris, Lilly Price and Brooks Dubose contributed to this story.