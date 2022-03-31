Developer plans 150-unit workforce housing project in Odenton

Conifer Realty has purchased about 5 acres in Odenton for nearly $4 million to develop two buildings with about 150 workforce rental units — a type of affordable housing designed for middle-income workers that is close to where they work.

The broker, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, announced the purchase last week in a news release.

Advertisement

The new Blue Oaks at North Odenton units at 1570 and 1580 Annapolis Road along Route 175, will be located in a burgeoning neighborhood with proximity to the Seven Oaks Shopping Center. It was purchased from Gardner Center, a property management company in Annapolis. Gardner Center could not be reached for comment.

Conifer retail purchases about 5 acres of land to great Workforce Housing

The new units will replace old, boarded up retail businesses. Conifer, a Rochester, New York-based company that has developed more than 15,000 multifamily homes across the Mid-Atlantic, expects demolition and on-site work to start this fall and be completed in late 2023.

Advertisement

Blue Oaks will offer one-, two- and three- bedroom units with full kitchens. The common areas will include a community room, computer area, playground, fitness center and bike storage, said Nelson Arocho of Bay Engineering, who discussed the project at an Odenton Town Center Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday night.

The county was already targeting this area for revitalization through the Odenton Town Center Master Plan. Mark Wildonger, of the county’s Office of Planning and Zoning, said it’s encouraging to see developers choose this location for the same reasons the county is prioritizing it for development — its potential to become an area where residents can “live, work and play.”

“It’s a project that contributes to the goals and the vision of the area that provides affordable housing or, more generally, different housing affordability rates as well as different housing types,” Wildonger said.

Andrew Hanson, vice president of development at Confier, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the units will be affordable for people making $20,000 to $65,000 a year.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he was excited to have a project coming to town that could help house median-income workers, many of whom may work in public service as teachers, police officers and firefighters.

“This is the kind of development that our county needs more of: transit-oriented, affordable for our workforce,” Pittman said.