Sailor missing, reportedly fell from boat near Bahamas while headed to Annapolis

By Paul Edward Parker
Tribune News Service
Jun 06, 2021 1:00 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Providence woman missing since Wednesday when she reportedly fell off a boat 170 miles east of the Bahamas while en route to Annapolis.

Thursday, the Coast Guard posted on Twitter that it was searching for a 52-year-old woman who fell overboard early the previous day from the 42-foot sailing vessel Small World IV east of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

In a Friday tweet, the Coast Guard identified her as Britt Taylor.

Taylor is a Canadian and European Union citizen who is a permanent resident of Australia and who has a U.S. green card and resides in Providence, Coast Guard spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest told The Providence Journal on Saturday.

Saturday, the Coast Guard tweeted that it had suspended the 63-hour search for Taylor after covering 18,140 square miles of ocean — more than 10 times the size of Rhode Island.

Taylor and the boat’s captain, whom the Coast Guard didn’t identify, were the only ones on the Small World IV, sailing from Puerto Rico to Annapolis.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the captain activated the boat’s emergency position-indicating radio beacon, alerting the Coast Guard that a mariner was in distress.

Glenn and Eddie Tuttle, a husband and wife who run BoatWatch.org, which helps missing and overdue mariners, described Taylor as a “very experienced sailor.”

The Tuttles said that, after delivering the Small World IV to Annapolis, Taylor was expected to join the crew of a 12-meter racing yacht this weekend in the Statue of Liberty Cup in New York Harbor.

A report on the Tuttles’ website identifies the captain of the boat as Tony Newling Ward, also an experienced sailor, who specialized in delivering boats.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tautfest said she could not identify the captain because the search is no longer active, but said the Coast Guard identified Ward as the captain to the Tuttles when the search was active.

The BoatWatch.org report, based on information from Taylor’s family and friends, said that Ward reported that he last saw Taylor at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when she took the overnight watch. He discovered her missing at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he woke up to relieve her.

Taylor was known to always wear an inflatable life jacket with a radio beacon that would activate automatically when it contacted the water. Upon activation, any boat radio within five or 10 miles should have sounded a loud alarm, the Tuttles said.

Why didn’t the alarm alert the captain that Taylor has fallen overboard?

“It’s a mystery,” said Eddie Tuttle.

Distributed by Tribune News Service.

