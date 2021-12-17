Annapolis’ WNAV on-air staff to be let go as new owner aims for radio station to break even

The on-air staff at the WNAV radio station were told Friday they would be let go at the end of the month.
In October, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, owner of WNAV Radio, sold the station to BMSC Media LLC. Sajak Broadcasting Corporation filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the change of ownership of WNAV, 1430am. The process took about 60 days to complete, which would have made it official in December.
BMSC Media owner Chris Roth said WNAV is an important station to him because it was one of his first jobs in the business.
“I knew Sajak was trying to sell it for a while and frankly the price was right and I said ‘let’s do it and let’s see what we can do,’ ” Roth said.
Roth wants to see the station break even for the first time in its history. To achieve that goal, he had to trim a lot of money out of the budget, he said.
“We don’t have Pat Sajak money,” Roth said. “Unfortunately, there had to be a reduction in the force in the news and programming area.
“We will keep the station running, and we will be a major community presence. But we will do it differently.”
Roth told staff on Thursday that he and his partners do not care about making a profit on the station. He added when the station is above break even, they can reinvest in people again.
Roth said listeners shouldn’t notice much of a change, but they will rework the playlist to make it more familiar for people.
“It’s going to be a slow climb and I hope Annapolis still supports the station. We will still have Navy sports, Ravens football, Orioles baseball and we are going to re-establish roots with Bowie Baysox,” Roth said. “We are looking to improve our transmission facilities, so it will sound louder and the signal will go out further.”
As part of the change, Bill Lusby, WNAV’s morning program host, program director and station manager, will be retiring after more than 20 years at the station.
Lusby said he doesn’t know what the future holds for the station.
“This is a full-service radio station and there aren’t many around anymore, so the new owners won’t be to cover all the cost,” Lusby said. “There are a lot of reasons why, like the pandemic and not generating enough sales. It’s been a good long run for this station.”
Radio stations have changed over recent years, Lusby said.
“I think Annapolis will miss these services but the new owners will have to make this new format acceptable to the public. I’m not against these guys, I know them and I am not putting them down for what they are doing,” He added. “I will miss serving the public and waking people up in the morning.”
As for Lusby’s future, he plans to work on his farm and find other things to do to keep him busy.
“I don’t mind it, I am 70 years old. I’m not totally retired, I have lots to do, [but I] just won’t be on the radio,” Lusby said. “I woke up at 2 a.m. every day for work and now I can revisit some things I missed out on.”