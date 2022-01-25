Former state senator Gerald Winegrad to give talk Thursday on threats to biodiversity

Former state senator and Capital Gazette environmental columnist Gerald Winegrad will give a virtual presentation on “The 6th Great Extinction: Devastating Wildlife and Biodiversity” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event is part of the Annapolis Maritime Museum lecture series and will be a Zoom presentation featuring the wildlife photos of Carol Swan, who is Winegrad’s wife.
During the presentation, Winegrad will talk about the grave threats to biodiversity threatening wildlife, insects including pollinators, and many other species with the same passion and knowledge he embodies in his columns in the Capital Gazette. The 6th Great Extinction is the only extinction linked to humans, the last being 66 million years ago when a giant asteroid hit Earth wiping out the dinosaurs and many other species.
The lecture is free to Maritime Museum First Mate and above members and a $10 donation is required for nonmembers. Register at https://72332a.blackbaudhosting.com/72332a/The-6th-Great-Extinction-Devasting-Wildlife-and-all-of-Biodiversity.