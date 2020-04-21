Wilma Lee skipjack display at City Dock canceled due to thunderstorms

The planned arrival of the Wilma Lee skipjack to Annapolis has been delayed due to forecasted thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms were moving through the area around noon and 1 p.m., the planned start time of the skipjack’s trip from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to City Dock, said Captain Rick Flamand. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was expected to attend the event.
The skipjack will be staying at the museum for the time being.
The Wilma Lee was purchased by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park from the non-profit Ocracoke Alive in June 2018 to strengthen the museum’s mission to preserve the region’s maritime heritage, according to a news release.