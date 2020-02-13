Rhode River drowning victim was pioneering Annapolis boat painter, family-first man

William “Bill” Peyton Skipwith Cory, who is said to have pioneered a boat painting technique in the Annapolis area, died after jumping from a yacht into the frigid waters of the Rhode River in pursuit of a runaway dinghy last month, according to authorities. He was 68.
Some in the Annapolis maritime industry credit Cory with introducing the area to an acrylic paint called Imron and a polyurethane coating, Awlgrip, both of which give yachts a distinctive and lasting shine. One could pick out Cory’s work and he was proud of it, former colleagues and employers said.
“Some of the best paint work and refinish work that ever came out of Annapolis had Bill’s name on it,” said Tom Kicklighter, who hired Cory as an employee and as a contractor when he started his own business. “Early on, he was king among men, no doubt.”
John Cleary said he used to paint yachts with Cory at boatyards around the area. They’d refinish boats big and small, including the fine Frog Legs.
Kicklighter added that clients would fly Cory up and down the East Coast to touch up their vessels. He worked on everything from millionaires’ power boats to a fleet of small sailboats for the sailing school at the Naval Academy.
“He was a good painter," said Rod Jabin, owner of Bert Jabin Yacht Yard on Back Creek. "He turned out a good product and worked very hard at his craft.”
But it wasn’t all about craft for Cory, though work and family seemed to blend when his oldest son was young. Cleary said Cory would often bring his son Peyton Cory Jr. to the yard.
Cory married Brenda Belote in 1980 before splitting in 1994 and divorcing in 1998. They had two sons, Peyton, 36, and Earnest Neal Cory IV, 28, and two grandchildren: Macaulay, 6, and Artemis, 2.
Peyton Cory said his father was about family first. He said they shared a strong bond and that Cory couldn’t stop talking about his son Macaulay.
Cory was the fifth of six children born to Ernest Neal Cory, Jr. and Ann Lee Raborg, of Laurel. Around the time of high school for Cory, the family moved to a 17-acre property on what was known as Corn Island, along the Rhode River in Harwood, Peyton Cory said.
In 1970, Cory graduated from Severn School, where he played goalie for the lacrosse team to some acclaim. Peyton Cory said his dad made the all-state lacrosse team and was recruited to the University of Maryland College Park, where he played for a season or two before dropping out.
He had long hair at the time, Peyton Cory said, and refused to cut it when told to do so by the coach. “My dad wasn’t having that.”
Call it a rebellious streak. “If you told him to do something, he’d do the opposite,” Peyton Cory said.
After dropping out, he found his calling in carpentry and boat work. Cleary and Kicklighter said he excelled from the beginning and always kept a smile on his face.
“He knew the products and the equipment and the techniques inside and out,” Kicklighter said.
Peyton Cory said his dad was quick with a joke. Cory learned to love baseball because it was Peyton’s passion. They became avid Baltimore Orioles fans, while boating and sailing remained constants in their lives.
“I fell in a couple times; we spent so much time on the water," Peyton Cory said. "Luckily it was warm, unlike what happened to my father.”
In addition to his two sons and grandchildren, Cory is survived by siblings John, Michael and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Earnest Neal Cory III and sister Ann Lee Lankford.