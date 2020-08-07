‘Enthusiastic’ amateur photographer captures an osprey moment in Annapolis

Colin McNaught, of Annapolis, calls himself an “enthusiastic amateur” photographer.
That enthusiasm helped him capture a startling photo of an adult osprey returning to its nest on Saltworks Creek on Tuesday, fish lightly clutched in its talons, as three youngsters wait below.
McNaught has been watching the nest since a mating pair showed up in April.
“So, that platform was installed by the Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage Foundation in 2016. And, there was no activity last year. The nest was partially built, but they didn’t stick around,” McNaught said Friday. “So, this is the first year there’s’ been a nest built by osprey there.”
There were originally four chicks, but now only three.
He’s captured several photos over the months, including one of the adults in mid-flight that shows the light through its feathers and its wingtips upturned to catch the air.
McNaught is a member of the Digital Photography Club of Annapolis.
