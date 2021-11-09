Life sentence reconsidered for former member of white supremacist prison gang who testified against fellow members in Anne Arundel case

Almony defected from the Aryan Brotherhood in 2016 when Leissler ordered him and three other men to kill O’Sullivan, a member of a rival gang, in retaliation for an assault on an Aryan Brotherhood member that O’Sullivan had no involvement in. Almony, the second in command of the white supremacist group, provided members with a knife and spread the plan on how to kill O’Sullivan but refused to participate in the murder himself. He let his cell doors automatically lock him in when the attack began.