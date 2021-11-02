Leader of white supremacist gang sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for prison stabbing

An Anne Arundel County judge sentenced the leader of a white supremacist prison gang to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the first-degree murder of John O’Sullivan, 43, in August 2016.
Joseph Leissler’s sentence marks the final hearing in four separate criminal proceedings related to O’Sullivan’s murder. Three other men, self-described as members of the Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi group controlled by Leissler in Maryland, were convicted for wielding the knives that cut O’Sullivan 54 times in the hallway of Jessup Correctional Institution.
Although Leissler didn’t physically kill O’Sullivan, an Anne Arundel County jury found him guilty of murder after a week-long trial. The jury deliberated for about two hours before they ruled Leissler gave the order to have O’Sullivan, a high-ranking member in a rival gang, killed in retaliation for an assault against an Aryan Brotherhood member in a different prison.
Vincent Bunner, 28, and Calvin Lockner, 40, were convicted of second-degree murder in January 2020 for stabbing O’Sullivan. Brian Hare, who stood lookout during the attack, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Leissler, 52, elected to testify on his own behalf at his murder trial. He spoke at length to explain to the jury, the judge and everyone in attendance that he was innocent. Leissler again professed his innocence to Judge Stacy McCormack before she handed down her sentence, describing himself as a patsy to Sean Almony, a former leader of the Aryan Brotherhood who testified against Leissler, Bunner and Lockner.
“I’m a criminal,” Leissler told McCormack. “I make bones about being a criminal. But I didn’t do this.”
Leissler is currently serving life in prison for his role in robbing and killing a disabled man in Kensington.
McCormack questioned how Leissler believed he was a patsy and referenced his own testimony when he told the jury he didn’t regret that his men killed O’Sullivan, only that they didn’t do it when he told them to.
“I’m innocent,” Leissler continued. “When I die, I’ll meet my maker. Just like you will meet yours.”
“I’m not second-guessing the jury’s decision,” McCormack said before sentencing Leissler to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. She sentenced him to another concurrent life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder and 40 years that will also run concurrently for supervising and participating in a gang.
Leissler’s defense attorneys, Thomas Rafter and Jane McGough, declined to comment.
State’s attorney Anne Colt Leitess, who prosecuted the case, described O’Sullivan’s killing as a vicious attack orchestrated by Leissler and carried out by his underlings who used homemade prison knives.
“While the defendant did not wield a knife to kill the victim, he used his authority over fellow gang members to order them to carry out this attack on his behalf and to further the gang’s reputation. The State sought the maximum sentence for this crime, which is life without parole,” Leitess said in a statement.
“The defendant has been leading a violent life inside the jail and this sentence sends a clear message that justice doesn’t stop at the prison door and that any violent acts committed within prison will have real world consequences,” the statement continued.
Jewel Terry, the mother of O’Sullivan, wrote in a victim impact statement that the death of her only son has killed her too.
“My life is turned upside down. I still cry for him every day, I don’t know how to go on without him,” Terry wrote.
O’Sullivan was months away from being released when he was attacked at Jessup Correctional Institution.
Leissler, dressed in a white shirt and a blue prison jacket, told McCormack he felt bad for O’Sullivan.
“He didn’t deserve it,” he said.