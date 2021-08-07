Arnold man could win $3.2 million at White Marlin Open for 85.5-pound catch

Arnold resident Butch Wright may win $3.2 million in the White Marlin Open for an 85.5-pound white marlin he caught Friday, the last day of the annual tournament held in Ocean City.
Anglers agree to submit to polygraph tests as part of the high-stakes fishing contest, where added entry fees can total more than $15,000 in the “heaviest white marlin winner take all” categories.
On its website the White Marlin Open said it would release a breakdown of the tournament’s winners Saturday “after the dust settles.”
The tournament said on its website that the payout for Wright’s fish may turn out to be a world record. He caught it while aboard “Sushi,” berthed in Ocean City, MD.
The tournament has 444 boats competing for a total of $9.2 million in prize money this year. More information can be found on the tournament’s website, www.whitemarlinopen.com.