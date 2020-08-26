‘It was humbling’: Anne Arundel natives help design, install new White House Rose Garden; seen during Melania Trump’s RNC speech

During the first three weeks of August, Mike Prokopchak and many of his employees at Walnut Hill Landscaping spent long days in the White House’s shadow, restoring a garden that has not been substantively changed in more than 60 years.
Sometimes working until 9 or 10 p.m., Prokopchak and his team ensured the Rose Garden restoration would be finished for the reveal celebration with President Donald Trump and the first family. And in time for first lady Melania Trump to deliver her Republican National Convention speech this week.
Prokopchak, a Harwood native and a 1992 graduate of Southern High School, said contributing to the country’s history was amazing.
“It was humbling to think about all the people that have been in the Rose Garden in the past and all the people that will be standing there in the future,” Prokopchak said. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is or what side you’re on; that’s the people’s house.”
The garden, which was last designed by Bunny Mellon during the Kennedy administration, has served as the backdrop of many historic events and speeches over the past 60 years. White House officials said the recent renovations were paid for by private donations and declined to reveal the cost.
Prokopchak said his company was tapped by Oehme, van Sweden & Associates, one of the project’s primary landscape architecture firms. Another Anne Arundel County resident, Eric Groft of Eastport, is a principal at the Washington D.C. based firm, and the two companies have worked together before, Prokopchak said.
Groft said his team had applied more than two years ago to restore the West Wing entrance, and when that project was put on hold, the White House asked them to design the Rose Garden. Many of the changes were long overdue, he said. They spent months working to ensure the new design would stay true to Mellon’s garden, while also incorporating the first lady’s preference for muted color palates. During the three week installation period, he and his colleagues spent many 10 to 14 hour days in the Rose Garden, Groft said.
They worked alongside masonry and irrigation contractors, mechanical, civil and structural engineers to complete the project.
“It really does take a garden to bring people together,” Groft said. They wanted “to do something for the country and make this a garden for the people.” After it was recently completed, Groft said he is very proud of their work and how it turned out.
Prokopchak enlisted his oldest son and his friends to help with the renovation. He then brought his two younger children to the reveal celebration at the White House on Saturday. Before they were admitted into the celebration, they had to be tested for the coronavirus by White House doctors. Once they tested negative, they were cleared to be near the president, first lady and Vice President Mike Pence, and were not required to wear masks, Prokopchak said.
At the celebration, the first lady said the Rose Garden restoration allowed for infrastructure and utility updates, and a walking path made it more accessible to people with disabilities.
“Gardens are symbols of growth and hope. We celebrate this garden in the hope that future generations will not only enjoy – but also draw inspiration and strength – from this space where so much of our history has been shared,” the first lady said at the reveal.
Still, many Americans have taken to social media to express contempt with the new design. Many noted the lack of bright colors and expressed concern that plants original to the Kennedy administration were removed.
Groft said this isn’t the case. Though critics are frustrated about removing some of the crabapple trees, Groft said the trees had been replaced multiple times and were not originals. The only original items were saucer magnolia trees, which were kept in the garden, he said.
“There’s a lot of vitriol out there from people who have developed an intense feeling about this administration,” Groft said. “Anything they would have done, they would have blasted and highly criticized.”
Annapolis-based landscape contractor Loni Moyer said she thought the criticism she saw on social media was mostly undeserved. Moyer is the daughter of former Mayor Ellen Moyer.
Many of the new garden photos are being compared to springtime photos before renovation.
“Now we are in the thick of summer. It’s not a fair time to compare,” Moyer said, who owns Garden Girls Landscaping.
The design choices to use mostly flowers of muted colors and lots of green is “considered a very high-end, high-highfalutin design right now,” Moyer said.
And, she said, the design is “very pollinator-friendly.” The boxwoods and Agastache plants will attract bees and butterflies.
“It’s a young garden, it’s not terribly exciting at this moment,” Moyer said. “(But) it made sense when I looked at it.”
Moyer, a Democrat, said, “of all my quibbles with this administration, this isn’t one of them.”
