Pasadena woman dies after being transported to a hospital Saturday following motorcycle crash in Annapolis

A 52-year-old Pasadena woman who was involved in a motorcycle crash on West Street in Annapolis Saturday died after she was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Annapolis police said Sunday.
Mary Rosela had been driving a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was heading outbound from Hudson Street onto West Street, police said. The motorcycle crossed the median and struck the rear driver’s side of a 2019 Volvo driven by Mary Morse, 49, of Arnold, who was heading inbound onto West Street, police said.
Rosela suffered serious injuries and died after she was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, police said.
There were no other injuries, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Officer Dekowsky at 410-268-9000 or email dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov.