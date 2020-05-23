Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV in Annapolis

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV in Annapolis on Saturday.
Anne Arundel County firefighters was called at 11:59 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Street, just east of Route 2, said Capt. Russ Davies, department spokesman.
The motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Davies said. No injuries to the people in the SUV were reported.
West Street was closed in both directions for crash cleanup, Davies said.