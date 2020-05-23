xml:space="preserve">
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV in Annapolis

Selene San Felice
By
Capital Gazette
May 23, 2020 1:41 PM
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV in Annapolis on Saturday.
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV in Annapolis on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County firefighters was called at 11:59 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Street, just east of Route 2, said Capt. Russ Davies, department spokesman.

The motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Davies said. No injuries to the people in the SUV were reported.

West Street was closed in both directions for crash cleanup, Davies said.

