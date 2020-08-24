Man sent to the hospital after someone struck him with bolt cutters at Annapolis gas station, police say

Anne Arundel County police are searching for a male suspect after they say he struck a man with bolt cutters at an Annapolis gas station Saturday, sending the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. to a report of assault at Liberty Gas station at 2042 West St. in Annapolis, according to a press release from the department.
The suspect and another man were in an argument when the suspect retrieved a pair of bolt cutters and struck the man in the back and torso, police said. The suspect then fled.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Southern district detectives are investigating and the department has asked anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the tip line 410-222-4700.