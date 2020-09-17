West River woman killed in multi-vehicle crash at Muddy Creek Road

A 60-year-old West River woman died Thursday morning after her car was struck by a Jeep in at the intersection Owensville Road and Muddy Creek Road in West River, Anne Arundel County police said.
Around 11 a.m., Elisabeth Gates Feldt made a left turn onto Muddy Creek Road from Owensville when the Jeep, driven by 25-year-old Nathaniel Boddie Garrett, struck her Ford Fusion, police said. Garrett was traveling southbound on Muddy Creek, police said.
Feldt was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Garrett, of Churchton, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be Garrett failing to obey a steady red traffic signal, police said. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash, police said. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation.