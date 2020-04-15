Three taken to hospitals after head-on crash in West River

Three people were taken to hospitals Tuesday evening after an SUV and a pickup truck collided head on in West River, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
The crash left the silver SUV crumpled on a guardrail and the blue pickup truck lying horizontally across the road on its roof. None of people involved in the crash sustained injuries believed to be life threatening, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of Muddy Creek Road for what was described as a head-on collision, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
When they got to the scene, they found the pickup truck overturned, though the 24-year-old man driving it was able to get out before firefighters arrived, Davies said.
Davies said paramedics drove the the 24-year-old man to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center. He sustained serious injuries.
The 44-year-old woman driving the SUV was trapped, as the car had come to a halt on a guardrail. Davies said firefighters freed her in about 20 minutes.
Paramedics drove the woman and her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, to the Carrie Weedon Science Center on Galesville Road, Davies said. A Maryland State Police helicopter picked up the woman and the girl there and flew them to trauma centers at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center and the Children’s National Hospital, both of which are located in Washington, D.C.
Davies said the woman and the girl were seriously injured in the crash.