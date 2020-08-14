xml:space="preserve">
Man struck by SUV in Annapolis, airlifted to shock trauma with possibly life-threatening injuries, fire department says

Jack Hogan
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 14, 2020 4:24 PM

Annapolis firefighters responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of West and Parole streets after an SUV struck an approximately 35-year-old man, according to a news release from the city’s fire department.

The pedestrian sustained critical and possibly life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the patient to the landing zone at Annapolis Middle School, where he was transferred and air-lifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries and refused medical care, according to the release.

