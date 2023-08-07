Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Dorsey Run, Herald Harbor, Little Patuxent Watershed

Six groups of mosquitos found in late July tested positive for West Nile virus, the Anne Arundel County Health Department reported Friday.

The bugs tested were found in the Little Patuxent Watershed, Dorsey Run and Herald Harbor, however, no human cases have yet been reported in the county. This is the second batch of infected mosquitos found this summer after mosquito groups in the Amberfield and Lake Louise communities in northwest Crofton tested positive for the virus earlier in July.

Advertisement

While only about a fifth of those exposed to the illness experience symptoms including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, the area’s current warm weather and high humidity make this time of year ideal for West Nile nirus transmission.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture sprayed a mosquito control solution in the areas where the virus was found over the weekend, according to the county news release.

Advertisement

The health department advises residents to limit time outdoors during dawn and dusk, ensure doors and window screens are secure, wear long sleeves and remove standing water that may have collected in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, rain gutters and plant pots.

West Nile virus is transmitted from mosquitos to humans via a bite. The mosquitos become infected after feasting on infected birds. A human case of the virus hasn’t been recorded in the county since 2018, according to the county health department.