Former Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams is run candidate challenging the slate of four incumbent judges that all have bipartisan support.
Adams filed for the seat Friday evening. He was previously the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney until he lost reelection in 2018 to current State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. The deadline to file election paperwork was 9 p.m. Friday.
Adams was the last person to file for the judicial seat before the deadline. He did not immediately return a request for comment. He was appointed the Charles County attorney in May 2019.
Annette DeCesaris, who ran in 2018 but lost, also filed for the judicial race.
Adams and DeCesaris will face a slate of four judges running for reelection, all of whom were appointed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan is able to appoint judges when vacancies occur, but those judges must run in the next election race. Winners earn a 15-year term. Judicial races are considered non-partisan, so judges’ names appear on both Republican and Democratic primary ballots.
The incumbent slate is made-up of Circuit Court judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell. Trunnell was added to the slate of judges following his appointment late last year. Alban, Morris and Thompson were appointed in October 2018. The four judges have bipartisan support from local lawmakers and the county police union.
Morris is the only black member of the Anne Arundel Circuit Court and the first black woman to hold that position. She is the third black judge in the court’s history dating back to the 1970s.