Guide to the Weekend: Live music downtown, yoga, online digital photography and more

Live Music Downtown
Four downtown locations will offer live music at socially-distanced tables this weekend as part of 170 events taking place this summer. Performances on the first block of West Street will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, as part of the Inner West Street Association’s Dinner Under the Stars, and will pick up for the weekend again beginning Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Downtown’s market space dining area will host live music at the following times:
- Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be live music at Red Red Wine Bar Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and at Reynolds Tavern Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
World Artist Experiences - Screaming Mummies
Presenting all the way from Cairo, an Egyptian professor of radiology, Sahar Saleem, will host Thursday a free webinar explaining her work in solving the 3,000-year-old mystery of Egypt’s screaming mummies. The mummies were discovered in 1881 and had been resting in the Cairo Egyptian Museum, their identity and story not known. The webinar, which is part of a series of virtual lectures sponsored by World Artist Experiences in collaboration with the Egyptian Embassy, will begin at 5 p.m. This is a direct link to the webinar. A link will also be available at www.WorldArtists.org.
Yoga on the Green
Join Yoga Factory instructors this and each Saturday in August for a free, 75-minute Vinyasa yoga session beginning at 9 a.m. at the Annapolis Town Center Green. The session is open to all ages and levels of experience, and to ensure proper social distancing the class is capped at 30 people, first come first serve. Masks and social distancing are required upon arrival. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Baltimore Coffee and Tea.
Soulful Sundays with The Mystic Yogini
The Mystic Yogini will host a yoga session at the Quiet Waters Park stage pavilion Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. The event costs $15 and proceeds are donated Friends of Quiet Waters and the Urban Institute of Mental Health. Tickets are limited due to social distancing restrictions and can be purchased either at the event or in advance at themysticyogini.com. A few tickets have been reserved for those looking to attend that aren’t able to pay because of hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Direct message The Mystic Yogini on Facebook for more information.
Online Digital Photography Workshop
ArtFarm Annapolis will host Saturday the first of a two-part digital photography workshop. The workshop is available to photographers and aspiring photographers ages 15 and up. Kaitlyn McQuaid will cover the foundation of photography, camera basics, composition tips and editing fundamentals. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased here.
Virtual Beginner Macrame
ArtFarm will also host Thursday the first class in a four-week virtual series on macrame. Students 13 and older are welcome to join, and while it is a beginner to intermediate class, all levels are welcome. Those interested are required to obtain a stick or piece of driftwood, preferably between 23″ and 33″, and one spool of 5 millimeters by 109 yards natural macrame rope. The class, taught by Audley Made, will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.