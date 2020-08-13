Guide to the Weekend: Live music downtown, yoga, online digital photography and more

Presenting all the way from Cairo, an Egyptian professor of radiology, Sahar Saleem, will host Thursday a free webinar explaining her work in solving the 3,000-year-old mystery of Egypt’s screaming mummies. The mummies were discovered in 1881 and had been resting in the Cairo Egyptian Museum, their identity and story not known. The webinar, which is part of a series of virtual lectures sponsored by World Artist Experiences in collaboration with the Egyptian Embassy, will begin at 5 p.m. This is a direct link to the webinar. A link will also be available at www.WorldArtists.org.