Guide to the Weekend: Boat Bar grand opening, outdoor yoga and music, and virtual lectures

The Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and Historic Annapolis will host Friday a virtual lecture covering the history of the SERC’s 2,650-acre campus, dating back 3,000 years to the earliest people who gathered oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. The lecture will center around two families who lived on the property for nearly 300 years. Registration is free and closes one hour before the start of the lecture, which runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.