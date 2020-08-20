Guide to the Weekend: Boat Bar grand opening, outdoor yoga and music, and virtual lectures

Events across the county have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, most recently the city’s longstanding fall boat shows. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do outside or from home while staying safe.
Here are a few things happening around the county this weekend.
Graduate Annapolis’ Boat Bar pop-Up
Friday marks the grand opening of Graduate Annapolis’ Boat Bar, commencing at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. The event will feature an acoustic performance from Zachariah Lambert, an Annapolis native, and food from Heavenly Hotdog Grill. The Boat Bar will remain open every Friday and Saturday through the end of summer on the Camp Severn Shore ground level patio. Masks and social distancing are required upon entry and inside the hotel.
Outdoor yoga and live music
Along with local band Guava Jelly, Blue Lotus Yoga and Barre will host Friday evening an all-levels outdoor yoga class. The hour-long session will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the beach at Annapolis Sailing School. Following the class, participants can drink a cocktail on the beach while Guava Jelly performs. Tickets cost $40 and participants are required to bring their own yoga mat, beach towel and chair if desired.
Virtual lecture: The History of Humans & the Environment at SERC
The Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and Historic Annapolis will host Friday a virtual lecture covering the history of the SERC’s 2,650-acre campus, dating back 3,000 years to the earliest people who gathered oysters from the Chesapeake Bay. The lecture will center around two families who lived on the property for nearly 300 years. Registration is free and closes one hour before the start of the lecture, which runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Yoga on the Green
Yoga on the Green will continue Saturday at the Annapolis Town Center Green. The 75-minute Vinyasa yoga session is free and open to all ages and levels of experience. Yoga Factory instructors will begin at 9 a.m. The class is capped at 30 people to maintain proper social distancing. It is first-come, first-serve. Masks are required upon arrival. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Baltimore Coffee and Tea.
Hamilton, the Man and the Musical
Register now for Historic Annapolis’ two-hour virtual presentation exploring the life and theatrical depiction of Alexander Hamilton, who during his life visited Annapolis. The Zoom lecture, presented by Dr. Dan Sherman, a retired economist, will be Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Sherman will cover Hamilton’s accomplishments, his relationship with Aaron Burr and the accuracy of the Grammy award-winning musical, Hamilton. The presentation costs $10 for Historic Annapolis members and $15 for general admission. Advance registration at www.annapolis.org is required.