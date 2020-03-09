Weekend house fires displace 11 people in Glen Burnie and Severna Park

Eleven people were forced from their homes in three separate fires over the weekend in Glen Burnie and Severna Park.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury at one of the blazes, requiring treatment at Baltimore Washington Medical Center after being cut by debris.
The most recent fire was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday on Georgia Avenue N.W. in Glen Burnie. Fifty firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Fort Meade and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were called to the three-story, single-family home after multiple neighbors called 911.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the second floor. Residents of the home said they were awakened by the smell of smoke and smoke alarms sounding.
It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. All five residents were being assisted by the Red Cross. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Members of the county Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire was accidental, caused by hot embers from the exhaust of a pellet stove.
The fire was reported roughly 24 hours after Anne Arundel County firefighters were called to a home on Persimmon Court in Severna Park.
Twenty-five firefighters arrived at the two-story home after receiving multiple 911 calls about 1:23 a.m. Flames were visible from the home, but it took only 20 minutes for the fire to be brought under control.
Two residents of the home escaped before the firefighters arrived, and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The first of the three fires was reported about 11:27 p.m. Saturday on Theresa Avenue in Glen Burnie.
Firefighters from the Anne Arundel and BWI fire departments responded after 911 calls came in reporting someone might have been trapped. They arrived at the one-story home to find all of the residents safely outside.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and is under investigation. Four adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.