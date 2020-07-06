‘It was insane’: Pasadena neighbors clean up after storm tears through neighborhood, injures children’s party attendees

Pasadena resident Dawn Ruploff thought she saw a tornado on Sunday evening.
“It wasn’t a storm, it was a tornado. It ping ponged across the street from me. I watched it and took cover in my house,” Ruploff said.
The winds even blew open the front door of Ruploff’s house and broke a window, as well as causing a tree to fall down in her pool.
“It was a big swirling thing that ripped down all the wires. It was insane. The house was shaking and sounded like a train,” Ruploff said.
When the storm cleared her whole front yard was full of tree debris, which she was cleaning Monday afternoon.
The storm went through her neighborhood in Lake Shore shortly after 5 p.m., also causing a tree to fall onto a garage where there were more than 20 people seeking shelter from the storm during a child’s birthday party. Twenty-one people were transferred to area hospitals from the incident.
Monday afternoon neighbors were cleaning up the debris in their own yards that was left after the extreme weather, which the National Weather Service said Monday was a micoburst, which is more commonly described as a severe weather storm that causes damage.
Microbursts occur when air sinks during thunderstorms of a certain size.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said the weather event was a microburst and not a tornado. Martin compares a microburst to when hot water is boiling and when the water is lifting and falling down from the heat at the bottom of the pot.
“This was a typical microburst a little stronger than your average. It was a very unstable atmosphere (Sunday), there was a lot of humidity and heat. Which is conducive to strong thunderstorms,” he said.
During summer, the National Weather Service calls these ‘pulse thunderstorms’ because they pop up based on small atmosphere fluctuations.
A little over a week ago, there was a similar weather event in an Annapolis area neighborhood that damaged 10 to 12 homes.
Of the 21 people that were transported to the hospital after the tree fell on the 30 foot by 30 foot garage, 19 were adults and two were children, said Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. One adult had critical injuries and six patients had serious but not life threatening injuries and another 14 had minor injuries.
They were transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview.
There were 74 responding firefighters from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command, in addition to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Ruploff’s brother is a firefighter and helped remove people from the fallen tree on top of the garage and said she was amazed they got everyone out alive. “It was very disheartening to see all children upset,” she said.
Neighbor John Ferdock, who lives two doors down from where the tree fell on the garage, had a tree fall on his roof. Ferdock got two trees removed from his backyard on Monday afternoon.
Ferdock was watching the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament on TV when the storm started to come through.
“The rain got really hard then it turned horizontally like a wind shear and that’s when I heard the thump on the roof,” Ferdock said. “All I saw was straight wind and rain horizontal. I didn’t see a funnel cloud. It was over in like a minute.”