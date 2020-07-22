Visit Annapolis plans arbitration with former CEO, organization changes to increase board oversight

The Visit Annapolis board’s existing bylaws had committees, Jobson said, but they were never used. There will now be a nominating committee to create a board reflective of county diversity and a compensation committee to approve the president’s salary. The current board, while large, is mostly white, male and Annapolis-based, Jobson said. Until now, the president and CEO’s salary has only been approved by the board chair. According to a 2017 tax filing by the organization, the president and CEO made $193,928.