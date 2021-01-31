2021 virtual Polar Bear Plunge raised over $1.7 million this year for Special Olympics Maryland; Plunger of the Year voting begins Monday

Despite the 2021 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge going virtual, plungers have stepped up to the challenge and raised money for the 8,716 athletes of Special Olympics Maryland.
This year, 4,160 virtual plungers registered and 350 submitted virtual plunge videos. Last year 11,000 people plunged, raising $3.5 million. But, those 4,000 plungers this year raised $1,768,563.54, close to their goal of $2 million.
“The results have been phenomenal, this year the averaged raised per plunger is almost double it was last year,” said Frank Farrell, Special Olympics Maryland’s Vice President of Development. “We are seeing there is a large base of people that do this for the mission. Those 4,000 plus participants really rallied behind the mission and got donations higher than we would typically see.”
Farrell said the amount donated shows that Marylanders can rally behind those Special Olympics Maryland athletes.
“It is great to see that people understand the plunge ties back into the Special Olympics Maryland and our mission,” Farrell said. “We worked hard to ensure people know the reason behind the plunge. The purpose behind is serving those individuals and that is reflected in the funds we have raised.”
This year marked the 25th year of the plunge and was expected to be the biggest to date, but now the 26th year in 2022 will be historic, Farrell said. He said he can’t reveal any details of what is to come.
Going forward Special Olympics Maryland will continue to do virtual plunging and in-person at Sandy Point State Park beach.
“COVID has changed a great many things. One thing that has not changed it that the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland need our support more than ever,” said John Nesky, Bowie Police Chief. “Even though competitions have been temporarily halted, Special Olympics Maryland continues to find new and creative ways to engage the athletes to ensure they stay connected to their communities and each other. These efforts cannot continue without our support.”
While they missed being together at Sandy Point, law enforcement officers across the state found new and creative ways to plunge.
“In the last week, I have been in the Middle Patuxent River, an inflatable pool and lastly a metal trough. Other Officers have been sprayed with hoses, pelted with water balloons, doused with buckets and other watery combinations. Despite all of our creative variations we eagerly await being together with the our Special Olympics Athletes soon,” Nesky said.
Some of the plunges can be found on Special Olympics Maryland’s YouTube channel. And its website has a leaderboard for each of the distinct plunges: Super Plunge, Corporate Plunge, Police Plunge and Maryland Plunge.
People can still participate in a week-long competition in which the Plunger of the Year is voted on. Sixty-four plunge videos will be chosen from all of the submissions that have been received over the past three months with help from the Athlete Leadership Council.
The winner gets a free hoagie a week for a year from WaWa, an Amazon gift card, Chic-Fil-A gear and signed Ravens memorabilia.
Voting for Plunger of the year opens Monday at 12:00 a.m.
Each round will be open for 24 hours. The Virtual Plunger video that racks up the most votes will advance to the next round and one step closer to the grand prize and title of Plunger of the Year, which will be announced Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.
- ROUND 1 Monday 2/1/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- ROUND 2 Tuesday 2/2/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- ROUND 3 Wednesday 2/3/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- ROUND 4 Thursday 2/4/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- ROUND 5 Friday 2/5/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- ROUND 6 Saturday 2/6/21 at 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.