Victims celebrated by Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney for taking back power: ‘They were my heroes.’

Three women from Washington State had been attacked by Paul Harrell before the serial rapist targeted Anna Marie Fuller, a then-74-year-old widow whose Edgewater home he had cleaned just days before.

On Aug. 13, 2021, in what prosecutor Anastasia Prigge described as “the fight of her life,” Fuller sunk her nails into her attacker and was stabbed twice before she remembered she was wearing a medical alert device around her neck. Pinned on her stomach she was able to set off the alarm that quickly led to Harrell’s arrest.

Advertisement

When Harrell’s public defenders attempted to argue the DNA police collected beneath Fuller’s nails got there while he was cleaning her house, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office needed help. Unsure whether the three women would agree to relive their experiences or choose, like so many, to do what they could to forget, the prosecution asked them to testify against the man who had attacked them in almost identical ways. Harrell was convicted of raping the three women in 1993 and released from prison in 2017.

All three — Angela McKinley, Mandy Vest and Kerri Roberts — flew to Maryland, securing Harrell’s conviction and eventually a life sentence.

Advertisement

“They were my heroes … they weren’t victims anymore,” Fuller recalled as a keynote speaker in the county’s historic courtroom Wednesday. “Their rights had been recognized.”

Fuller’s story headlined the state’s attorney’s annual ceremony recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an April tradition first marked in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan. This year, with a crowd of about 60 spread between the gallery and the balcony, prosecutors and victim-witness specialists celebrated those who regained control of their tragedies to “elevate, engage and effect change.”

Anna Marie Fuller, second from right, and Angela McKinley, second from left, are presented with Outstanding Victim Advocacy Awards by Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge. McKinley was one of three women who flew to Maryland from Washington state to testify against her rapist, who attempted to attack Fuller in Anne Arundel County in 2021. Also pictured is Victim-Witness Specialist Jennifer DuLaney, left. (State’s Attorney’s Office)

McKinley returned to Maryland this week and reunited with Fuller to accept two of the eight Outstanding Victim Advocacy Awards presented Wednesday. Vest, Roberts and Washington State prosecutor Thomas Howe were also honored, with Roberts attending virtually.

Jasmine Keenan-Watford, who was attacked in March 2022 while arguing with boyfriend and professional football player Denzel Rice, was another awardee.

While staying in a hotel in Linthicum, Keenan-Watford and Rice got into an argument first about hotel reward points and then the state of their relationship. After the argument turned into a fight, Keenan-Watford had to be flown to Shock Trauma with a fractured skull and a brain bleed. According to court documents, she was also having seizures.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Noting Keenan-Watford’s ongoing struggles, including both medical ailments and expenses, victim-witness specialist Lakeisha Keyes described her as “a woman who took her power back.”

In February, Rice submitted Alford pleas to second-degree assault and false imprisonment. He’s currently serving an approximately six-month prison sentence.

Though not victims themselves, Caroline Middleton and Jessica Veseskis were also given advocacy awards by the state’s attorney’s office. While getting groceries in October, both women witnessed Marquis Jontae Osborne attack his ex-girlfriend in an Arnold parking garage. They recorded crucial evidence on their phones — including footage of Osborne reaching into the passenger window and pulling the woman out of the car before driving over her foot — which led to a conviction.

Advertisement

The final award of the ceremony, a commitment to justice award, was presented to Annapolis Police Det. Aaron Stein.

Prosecutors Carolynn Grammas and Jason Steinhardt celebrated the veteran police officer for his “meticulous and organized” investigation into Angelo Harrod, an Annapolis man sentenced to life in prison for accidentally killing Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Academy football player, in 2021. Harrod has appealed his conviction.

Steinhardt told the crowd that he has a 500-page binder in his office from Stein dedicated to the case and Grammas recalled the detective taking her to issue a subpoena to an evasive witness on Thanksgiving — days before Harrod’s trial began.

“This is dedication right here,” Grammas said. “This is the epitome of fighting for and protecting victims.”

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess addresses the 60-odd people gathered in the Circuit Court’s historic courthouse to celebrate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. (State’s Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors Carolynn Grammas and Jason Steinhardt present Annapolis Police Detective Aaron Stein with the Warren B. Duckett Jr. Memorial Commitment to Justice Award for his investigation into Angelo Harrod, who took part in a shooting that accidentally killed Michelle Cummings, the mother of a Naval Academy student. Harrod was sentenced to life without parole in February and has appealed the conviction. Also pictured is Joan Stammnitz, director of Victim/Witness Services for the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office. (State’s Attorney’s Office)

Jessica Veseskis, whose phone recording led to the conviction of a man who attacked a woman in a parking garage, is given an Outstanding Victim Advocacy Award by Victim-Witness Specialist Stephanie Brandquist. Caroline Middleton, who also recorded the attack, was unable to attend Wednesday’s ceremony. (State’s Attorney’s Office)