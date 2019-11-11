The nearly 60,000 military veterans in Anne Arundel County have taken many paths to reintegrate into civilian life after separating from the service.
For many the transition, though not without struggles, is just another task in the road of life. For others, the struggles become life itself, whether physical challenges or emotional hell. For some it is a matter of being ready to re-enter civilian life, to find a foothold, to let go enough to adjust.
One of the tried and true ways to get through transition is finding a place to talk about it, with other veterans, people who get it.
One veteran’s discussion group, under the auspices of the Touchstones Discussion Project founded by St. John’s College veterans, takes a decidedly different approach.
“The biggest difference between Touchstone and conventional therapies for veterans is that people don’t come to Touchstones for therapy but to build community,” said Mark Chapin, a participant and former director of the Annapolis Veterans Center in West Annapolis.
“Deployment in wartime changes people. Some struggle to adjust but not everyone needs therapy. Most of these people aren’t necessarily suffering and seeking answers as to how to lead their lives."
Their ninth and final weekly session of “Completing the Odyssey: The Journey Home” held last week started with reading “The Allegory of the Cave” from Plato’s “Republic.” Each of the sessions included a short reading from “The Odyssey” and another written by a veteran of the Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan wars.
Then the group moves into a discussion, tying the reading to their military experiences or more general veterans’ issues.
The group weighed “The Allegory of the Cave,” in which the human race is stuck in a cave, each person tied up so they can’t look out of the cave into the light of the world nor turn toward each other. All they see are shadows.
The vets turned the questions closer to their issues. If a vet has seen the light or learned from his or her military experience, would those in the cave care to learn from that knowledge?
Can they even relate because they don’t have the experience?
Many veterans returning home wonder if any of their families or their communities can relate to their experience. Could they be trusted to appreciate the military experience, especially of servicemen and women who have seen intense action?
Tough questions. But the Touchstones framework is meant to explore those answers and reactions in a civil and safe atmosphere.
Touchstone is a non-profit educational organization that teaches people essential communication, thinking and leadership skills. Founded in 1984 by St. John’s College professors seeking to open up more discussion in classrooms.
“Our primary focus is in schools,” co-founder Howard Zeiderman said. The program is in schools from Annapolis to Glen Burnie, Los Angeles to Madrid.
Stephanie Morgan spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. She worked in disbursement or payroll and never saw combat. She attended St. John’s College when she got out. There, Touchstones Zeiderman was one of her tutors.
“My transition out of the Marine Corps was difficult,” Morgan said. But she learned “You don’t have to feel out of place when you are creating a community, finding your people.”
She and others in the group acknowledged most of their friends are former military. There’s a trust, a bond from the common service that feels safe. The sessions have helped her.
“One of the things that impacted me the most is: We have guys who shared things they had never shared with their spouses,” she said.
And some of those people had been out of the military for over 10-20 years or more.
“Just seeing them work through things in these weeks, becoming comfortable enough to talk, and listen — the ability to communicate for the first time. It feels good.”
Other veterans struggle mightily with the transition. Statistics reveal 22% of homeless are veterans. Suicide rates among veterans have reached crisis proportions.
Many of them deal with serious injuries, brain trauma and PTSD. There are private and public programs available, but the veterans have to make the connection.
That is why the Anne Arundel County Veterans Affairs Commission is working to create a central place for vets. The commission works as an advocate for veterans within state and local governments.
The goal is a Veterans Services Coordination Center to connect veterans and their families to needed assistance while encouraging them to settle in the county.
The idea gained traction about 10 years ago when the commission was led by the late Del. David Boschert. They pondered building it on the grounds of the former Crownsville state hospital.
The idea has been reinvigorated under County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration. It could potentially serve 52,000 veterans and 10,500 active-duty personnel and their families.
“The center is our number one priority,” said commission chairman John Church, a retired career U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, who also participated in the Touchstone gatherings. “They need a place to go for help that is not a website on the internet.”
The push for the center is in its infancy, but there is momentum building, Church said.
“We have the second-highest number of veterans in Maryland, after Prince George’s County,” he said. “Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, and Carroll counties all have similar veterans centers. We need one here.”
If you wish to attend:
There are two more sessions on the Touchstones calendar this year.
From 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 19 at the Odenton Library, 1325 Odenton Road.
From 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at the same location.