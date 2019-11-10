Annapolis Block Party: Live music will be going all day from X Factor Romania winner and Annapolitan Jeremy Ragsdale, as well as Naval Academy grads Gutterball Kingpin Band. Get raw or grilled local oysters for $1 at McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar and Annapolis Market House. Or take Oyster shooters at Middleton Tavern. Veterans with ID get $1 Budweisers. Crab cakes, sausages, and burgers will be served from outdoor grills. Kids can get their faces painted.12-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. downtownannapolispartnership.org. 410-858-5884.