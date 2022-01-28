Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to hold dignified burials at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs has announced an Anne Arundel County veterans cemetery will be one of two sites for dignified burial ceremonies for unaccompanied veterans.
Nine veterans will be interred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Sunrise Beach Road. A second ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills.
“Our veterans serve as a reminder of the immeasurable cost of war,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. “Offering dignified burial ceremonies for those who have served, especially veterans who are unaccompanied, ensures proper respect is paid to the brave men and women who have served this nation.”
The public is welcome to attend the two ceremonies, which will include an honor guard and brief remarks by VA department personnel. Several veteran service organizations will be in attendance. The events will take place rain or shine, standing room only, with limited parking. For more information, call 410-923-6981.
Private unaccompanied burials have occurred in the past, but the public is now invited to attend after the passage of Senate Bill 180 in the Maryland General Assembly last year.
The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Bryan Simonaire, an Anne Arundel County Republican, requires a licensed funeral establishment or crematory in possession of the unclaimed cremains of a veteran or an eligible dependent for which a veterans service organization has not taken possession to both notify the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs of the status of the cremains and transfer the cremains to the state VA department for appropriate disposition.
“The department has a moral obligation to provide a dignified final resting place for our veterans,” Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings said in the release. “We are thankful to the Maryland Anatomy Board for their partnership and for ensuring these heroes are given the honors they deserve.”
The following veterans are to be interred at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery:
- Sgt. Vincent P. Bush, U.S. Air Force, served May 28, 1967-May 26, 1971
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Davis L. Hooper, U.S. Navy, served June 17, 1966-Feb. 27, 1970
- Airman Thomas D. Murphy, U.S. Navy, served March 28, 1963-Jan. 13, 1967
- Spc. Nicholas S. O’Leair, U.S. Army, served April 17, 1981-Oct. 11, 1984
- Yeoman 3rd Class Frank Pisani, U.S. Navy, served May 8, 1944-June 22, 1945
- Spc. George W. Roache Jr., U.S. Army National Guard, served Dec. 14, 1995-Aug. 26, 1996
- Pfc. Albert R. Schuster, U.S. Army, served Dec. 15, 1945-July 5, 1947
- Seaman Fritz G. Summerlin Jr., U.S. Navy, served Dec. 8, 1955-Sept. 17, 1957
- Spc. Dwayne S. Williams, U.S. Army, served April 19, 1984-Feb. 25, 1987
The following veterans are to be interred at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Feb. 4:
- Pfc. Dave Rykie Agenes, U.S. Marine Corps, served July 30, 1963-July 28, 1967
- Fireman Ralph Eugene Ford, U.S. Navy, served Nov. 30, 1955-Oct. 30, 1957
- Seaman Gregory Jackson, U.S. Coast Guard, served Feb. 16, 1970-Feb. 15, 1974
- Staff Sgt. A. Richard Marler, U.S. Air Force, served March 23, 1970-March 21, 1974
- Spc. Lawrence William Moore, U.S. Army, served June 10, 1959-May 22, 1962
- Spc./Fireman Joseph Leo Retrossi, U.S. Army, served Nov. 18, 1970-Sept. 4, 1973; U.S. Navy, served Jan. 27, 1977-April 25, 1977
- Pvt. Sylvester Wooden, U.S. Army, served March 9, 1945-Oct. 22, 1946