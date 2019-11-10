Naval Academy graduates Steven Olivera and Rich Jordan have been playing music together since they were in flight school in ’96.
Sunday, the Navy veterans and their rock cover band Gutterball Kingpin headlined the Annapolis Veterans Day Celebration — the city’s first Veterans Day block party.
Guitarist Olivera and drummer Jordan continued their musical duo when they were assigned to the same squadron. When they were deployed, Olivera and Jordan performed for thousands of soldiers.
After playing with various other people along the way, Gutterball Kingpin launched in 2011 and grew to six members, including Naval Academy graduate Dave Gwinn, the keyboard player, and saxophonist Ray Bolger, whose father was at the Naval Academy.
“It was a creative outlet when we played in flight school. It was a creative outlet when we were underway for six months. It’s been a creative outlet now as we all have kids and families,” Olivera, 48, said.
Olivera and Jordan were deployed on the USS Nimitz from 1997 to 1998 and the USS John C Stennis in 2000.
Based out of Northern Virginia, Gutterball Kingpin, whose other members are singer and guitarist Bill Schroeher and bassist Dennis Phillips, performs several times a year at corporate events, bar gigs, and special events like the Annapolis Veterans Day Celebration.
McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar co-owner Kevin Havens, who attended the Naval Academy with Olivera and Jordan, is one of several Annapolis restaurant owners who sponsor a series of block parties throughout the year. Sunday’s event featured live music, $1 oysters, outdoor grills and outdoor bars where veterans could get $1 Budweiser’s with a special wristband.
More than 3,000 people attended the event in its first two hours and more than 90 veteran wristbands were claimed, according to Erik Evans, executive director of Downtown Annapolis Partnership.
The Veterans Day celebration marks the last block party of the year.
"It’s not about attention or awards or recognition. (Veterans Day) is just a day where, individually if you’ve served, you can say, Hey, this is a day for me to reflect on it and feel good about it and treat myself to something,” Olivera said.
Jane Dickler was Annapolis checking on her sailboat when she decided to check out the event. Dickler was in the Army Nurse Corps for 27 years until retiring in 2015. When she was 48-years-old and her daughter was in middle school, Dickler was deployed to Mosul, Iraq.
“It’s very important to recognize our veterans,” Dickler said. “To recognize our veterans in the past and present."
For Navy veteran Bob Herold, 77, who served in Vietnam in 1967, the day is a time to remember those who didn’t return from service.
“It’s a time to remember the people who didn’t come back... ,” said Herold, a New York native.
Herold, who comes from a military family, reflected on his relatives’ service and contributions. His father helped build the battleship USS Missouri, now a memorial at Pearl Harbor. Herold’s brother served in the Korean war and his cousin, a marine who served in Vietnam, was told by doctors that he couldn’t have children because of his exposure to Agent Orange.
Herold stays in touch with the veteran community and goes to meetings at the Brooklyn Veterans Hospital.
“It’s good to meet other veterans and hear their experiences, people from later wars.” Herold said.