Anne Arundel venison program hands out 5,000 pounds of meat

Tammy Carpenter visited the Pip Moyer Recreation Center for the first time Tuesday to pick up pounds of free venison. She plans to make spaghetti sauce and meatloaf.
The Annapolis woman isn’t the biggest fan of deer meat, but her family is in need as the coronavirus pandemic recession continues. The money she’ll save on food will help her husband’s medicine.
“The process was great and I never depend on anyone in my life but times are rough right now,” Carpenter said.
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank partnered with the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, the Light of the World Ministry and county police at the Annapolis center to hand out 5,000 pounds of venison through a controversial program that paid $50 to deer hunters who brought their kills in for food aid.
The Rev. Sheryl Menendez, the pastor of the Annapolis church, runs the pop-up pantry every week. It’s one of the biggest hunger-relief efforts that works with the food bank, and this week the venison was something new along with ground beef and fresh produce.
“We want to be sure no one in Anne Arundel County goes hungry,” Menendez said.
The venison program paid licensed deer hunters in Anne Arundel County for each legally harvested deer donated to the food bank. The program was a partnership between the county, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. and the food bank. It was funded with $128,000 provided through the CARES Act.
Marta Jones, operations manager at the food bank, said more than 300 households passed through Tuesday.
“Protein is definitely an expensive item to get and to have a resource to provide that is amazing and creative and a great way to give back,” said Susan Thomas, executive director of the food bank. “It takes all of us coming together to make an impact.”
She thanked hunters who donated meat and County Executive Steuart Pittman, who set up the program. She will also be sharing venison food recipes on the food bank’s Facebook.
Not everyone approved of the program, although there were no complaints about distributing the venison.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the county program was a violation of the state law prohibiting a bounty by giving hunters $50 for each deer. Attorneys for the county and the state disagreed on interpreting the law.
“The department has no issue with the distribution of donated venison — we expressed our concern and the Office of Attorney General’s opinion that the county’s program would violate the law. Venison donation programs have existed for decades without the necessity of paying for the killing of the deer,” said Gregg Bortz, DNR spokesman.
Bortz said the DNR worked with Howard County to ensure a similar program there met state concerns after the county proposed offering a raffle ticket for prizes with every deer killed and donated. Instead, the county paid for processing deer taken and donated by the hunter.
Pittman is asking county lawmakers to support a bill that would clarify that the program is permitted. House Bill 594 will be heard on Wednesday by the House Environment and Transportation Committee. It would pave the way for other county governments to implement similar programs.
Vincent Moulden, community engagement officer in the county executive’s office, attended the event on Pittman’s behalf. The county executive is quarantining after a possible exposure to coronavirus.
“It is nice to see the impact of the program and great to see the passion that the people have to help others. This wouldn’t be possible without people saying they want to make a difference” Moulden said. “We are introducing a lot of people to this venison meat today.”
Annapolis resident Cynthia Davis comes to the Moyer center weekly for the pantry and said giving out venison is great. She doesn’t eat the meat but will give it to others who do.
Nicole Queen, a specialist for the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, grew up in Annapolis public housing and said she understands what people are going through.
“Annapolis is always close to my heart and I understand the need. There are people here that have a dire need,” Queen said.
She has been giving out food since the pandemic started and is trying to close the food shortage gap.
“We didn’t know what to expect with this new program but people are receptive to it,” She said. “This is a full-circle blessing. When you bless people, you get blessed.”
To donate to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank or find out about hunger relieve programs visit aafoodbank.org