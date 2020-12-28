Vehicle stolen from woman along Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie on Christmas

A woman who met a man to sell a Nissan sedan was assaulted and robbed on Dec. 25, Anne Arundel County police said.
Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, police were called to 7300 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, where a woman arranged a meeting on social media to possibly sell her car. A man arrived with another man and two women. The first man went for a test drive with the victim, police said. When they returned, the second man knocked her phone from her hand, and she was hit in the head when she bent down to get it, police said.
The second man grabbed the phone and left in the Honda with the two women, the first man took the Nissan and fled, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.
The lobbies and parking lots of police stations are available to the public to complete online transactions.