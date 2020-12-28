Vehicle stolen from woman along Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie on Christmas

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, police were called to 7300 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, where a woman arranged a meeting on social media to possibly sell her car. A man arrived with another man and two women. The first man went for a test drive with the victim, police said. When they returned, the second man knocked her phone from her hand, and she was hit in the head when she bent down to get it, police said.