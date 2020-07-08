Vape sparks accidental bedroom fire in Severn, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A man’s finger was burned in Severn Monday morning after his vape caught fire as he was sleeping in his bedroom, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Paramedics drove the man to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for further treatment as firefighters put out the blaze in his bedroom, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Davies said the man’s injury was described as minor and no firefighters were injured.
Someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Monday about an “unknown problem” in the 1800 block of Statesman Court in Severn, Davies said. As firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene, they were made aware that a fire had broken out inside a home.
Firefighters first at the scene described smoke coming from the front of the home and fire visible through a second story window, Davies said.
After finding a fire in a second story bedroom, Davies said firefighters controlled it within 10 minutes. They contained the flames to the bedroom.
Davies said county fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was an accident. The man told officials he was awakened by heat and fire on his hand coming from his vape.