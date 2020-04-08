Coronavirus pandemic makes Passover, Easter and Ramadan harder, so religious leaders Zoom into living rooms

One of the largest Jewish holidays, Passover, is a week-long celebration involving group meals and community celebrations.
That’s tough to do when Gov. Larry Hogan has banned gatherings of more than 10 people as the coronavirus pandemic grinds the economy to a halt.
Local religious leaders have had to adapt quickly, even more so in the face of a popular, week-long holiday meant to celebrate the freedom of the Israelites from slavery in Ancient Egypt. Passover is celebrated from Wednesday to April 16.
Chabad of Anne Arundel County is bringing Passover to the homes of Jewish worshippers throughout the county. The holiday food will be catered and delivered to their congregation. About 40 meals have been delivered.
“It is a lot harder these days. We usually have people coming in for our big Seder, but this year we will bring the Seder to them,” said Rabbi Nochum Light. “We have some Zoom classes teaching everyone how to do it."
Kosher Restaurant, Charbar, in Washington, D.C will be catering food. Light said he made sure the meals were at a discounted rate, so everyone could afford it.
“We want to make sure people are going to enjoy the holiday as best they can. So we are giving them the opportunity to do that," Light said.
Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold is doing something similar. Its rabbi will be beamed right into people’s living rooms.
“I’m going to be the Seder leader on Zoom. I can play on families TV while they do it on their own,” Rabbi Ari Goldstein Temple Beth Shalom. “I am going to ask people to have all the ritual objects they would want at their Sedar and try to create a sense of community.”
These efforts about trying to recreate the experience of Passover and Seder despite the public health crisis. The Temple Solel in Bowie has been holding orientation sessions to prepare for the holiday.
“The goal being to allow everybody in their home to best approximate, what their normative experience would be minus the ability to be around the table with everyone they’re used to,” said Rabbi Stephen Weisman. “We are looking at what works and what doesn’t. We are almost starting from scratch and saying how do get across this core idea.”
Passover isn’t the only major religious holiday in April. Easter Sunday is this week, a Christian holiday commemorating Jesus Christ’s resurrection. This typically involves a popular weekend religious service, also tough to do during a pandemic.
Lothian Church of God has been streaming services for the past few weeks and plans to continue that for Easter Sunday.
“We are going to include testimonies on easter, we sent members a message to let me them know,” said Pastor Derek Hawkins. “The messages will play throughout the streaming.”
The church also does food distribution every Friday and plan to increase the food this week for the holiday.
Preaching to an empty church is “challenging," Hawkins said, but he is adjusting to the new norm.
“I think God has us in a place of stillness right now,” Hawkins said.
Easter is one of the biggest holidays for churches, but this year it will be celebrated individually.
“It is going to be extremely different,” Hawkins said. “Typically, the church is at capacity and this time around it will be empty.”
Hawkins plans to have a big celebration after the virus is over.
“A service of praise and worship. We are going to get the people together, whether it is a cookout or anything,” Hawkins said. “It will be a great time. It is going to be Jubilee, where we can all come together. The people that had birthdays during this time, can celebrate it again. In my mind, I been thinking about what this service will look like.”
Following Easter is Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims. The holiday involves fasting from sunrise to sunset, with communal meals to break the fast. It is also a heightened time of spiritual reflection, devotion and worship. Like other religions, Islam incorporates group prayer, a service now illegal under the governor’s current emergency orders.
Islamic Society of Annapolis has moved everything to virtual teachings and prayers.
“We are offering spiritual and educational classes for adults and children,” said Imam Aamir Sheikh. “Also financially assisting the needy and counseling community members.”
For Ramadan, the plan is to focus on the Quran — Islam’s holy book — and teach members virtually throughout the holiday.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“We will be doing special study circles of the meaning of the Quran and it’s recitation,” Sheikh said. “We will also be providing food and feeding others as needed.”