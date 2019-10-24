Anne Arundel County schools were awash in orange T-shirts Wednesday to support Unity Day and take a stand against hate and halt bullying.
At Riviera Elementary School in Pasadena, fifth-grade teacher Eric Bellarin’s shirt cut to the chase — “Dude. Be Kind.”
“That is the overarching theme, be kind to one another,” the burly teacher said as he directed his students off the playground.
Wednesday was the first of four Unity Days on this year’s school calendar to underscore the message of acceptance, inclusion and eliminating hate and bullying.
County schools Superintendent George Arlotto called it a call to action against hate.
“We have a problem, and it is growing,” Arlotto wrote in a guest column for The Capital on Monday. “The number of hate bias reports in our county has nearly doubled in the last 10 years, and after a year or two of decline, we have seen four straight years of increases.”
And so across the county schools took actions. At Riviera Elementary the entire student body gathered together in the morning for an assembly and again in the afternoon to sing Andrew Garammer’s “I Will Fight for You” on the playground.
“This morning we had a brief discussion with students about being inclusive of all our peers. Kindness, acceptance, standing against hate.,” Principal John Wojtila said.
Some of those concepts might be a bit over the head of the youngest students. “Acceptance and inclusion are big words, but being kind, being nice to each other — even Pre-K and kindergarten students can focus on being kind,” Wojtila said.
The biggest change he saw in his charges Wednesday was a sense of calm.
“It was truly a sense of calm. Perhaps it was the music included in the day, perhaps it was because we were united in orange. But it was calm.”
Even the procession and pre-event mulling around the playground was calmer might be expected from than a throng of youngsters.
One by one, from each classroom doorway columns of orange-clad students calmly walked the labyrinth of hallways and poured outside into the sunny day.
Music teacher Lauren Longacre was ready and so was her school full of students. “They have been practicing for about a week and a half now. And we practiced it again at assembly this morning. They are so excited about it and the orange shirts the school system provided.”
After a few words from Wojtila the orange choir let into song:
“I will fight, I will fight for you, I always do until my heart, Is black and blue
And I will stay, I will stay with you, We’ll make it to the other side …”
On his way back to class fifth-grader Dakari Joyner said, ”Unity is really important. It really makes you stop bullying.”
Raghisa Khurram, a fourth-grader said unity means including others.
“Include them in a group. Make new friends. Be kind.”
She said she would reach out to “include someone in our math group, to include someone different at our table who is not normally included.”
Schools across the county took part.
At Crofton Middle School the dance class did a writing prompt on unity then used it to choreograph their own piece.
Seven Oaks Elementary in Odenton had big letters on the hallway wall spelling “UN TY” with a sign for students and staff to stand in and be the “I” in unity.
In Arnold, Windsor Farms Elementary students painted stones orange and affixed messages, “Unity,” "Be Kind” and other thoughts and placed them in the school garden.
South River High Students laid on the football field to form a giant peace sign.
And kindergarten students at Benfield Elementary in Severna Park scribbled messaged on orange pumpkin-shaped posters declaring what they can do for unity: “I can stand up for others” and “I can give hugs” struck a chord.
County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley took up the challenge Arlotto issued last week and urged their employees to wear orange too.
“To end the hate, bigotry, and bullying that is taking place in our schools and our communities, we need to stand up against it,” Pittman declared on social media along with photos of his staff donning orange. “ We're showing our commitment today by wearing orange, but we all need to show our commitment daily by practicing kindness and standing up against hate.”
Workers in the city followed suit including the mayor who donned a bright orange tie.
“It is a simple message that I think we need to reinforce with all our students,” Riviera reading teacher Jocelyn Fox said. “And we have to continue that message of unity as they grow older and head off in different directions to that message carries with them into their future.”