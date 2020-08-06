Another 1,141 Anne Arundel County residents file for unemployment, 20th week in a row that at least 1 million sought aid nationally

Another 1,141 Anne Arundel County residents filed a new jobless claim last week at the same time the $600 federal payment to unemployment aid expired. Maryland saw 18,268 new jobless claims.
Thousands of people are getting laid off or furloughed each week across the state, a steady rate seen nationally as nearly 1.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The number of claimants continues to decline each week since early June but remains historically high.
The Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.
In Maryland, the state labor department announced it will offer an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance to claimants who have exhausted the maximum period for collecting the benefits as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The state will offer the additional weeks of benefits through the Federal-State Extended Benefits program, which is available for claimants who have exhausted both their 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance, according to state officials.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed and the Associated Press contributed to this report.