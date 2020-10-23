'Something is broken’: about 1,300 Anne Arundel County residents file for financial assistance, some still waiting for payments

Charles Corliss watched three years of savings dwindle each week until his life savings were gone in the three months he was unemployed. Despite being approved for regular unemployment insurance benefits, he never received a payment from the state.
The IT consultant and army veteran was laid off in late July and quickly applied for state unemployment benefits. But a hold was placed on his BEACON portal for reasons he didn’t understand. He tried in vain to reach a labor agent or political representative for help.
“It just felt like the American dream, and then it felt like the rug being pulled out from underneath us,” Corliss said, who moved to Cape Saint Claire from Hawaii with his wife and six-year-old son. “I don’t want a handout; I’m a proud man. I want a hand up, though.”
Nearly 430 Anne Arundel County residents filed for regular unemployment benefits, 140 self-employed or contract workers filed a PUA claim, and 777 residents filed for a 13-week PEUC extension the week ending Oct. 17. A total of 2,269 residents filed a PEUC claim the week ending Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
Corliss is one of 6%, or 47,600 Marylanders, with unresolved unemployment claims as of Oct. 17, the most recent update available. More than 93% of requests for unemployment benefits have been processed. Locked out of the state’s inundated unemployment system and down to their last dollar, desperate residents are missing mortgage payments, draining retirement funds and racking up credit card debt.
Meanwhile, thousands of Marylanders and hundreds of Anne Arundel County residents continue to file new unemployment claims each week as layoffs and furloughs continue. The majority of weekly claims filed each week in October are for a 13-week extension of benefits called “PEUC Claims” since payments first filed in March have expired after reaching the six-month limit.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is a federal program approved by the CARES Act. More than 40 Anne Arundel County residents filed for the Extended Benefits (EB) program that includes an additional 16 weeks of payments for claimants that have exhausted both regular and PEUC benefits.
Across the United States, 787,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance the week ending Oct. 17, a decline that, while still historically high, demonstrates job losses are slowing. The number of applications for jobless aid fell in 39 states but rose in 11.
Maryland added 18,200 jobs in September, a 5.9% decrease compared to Sept. 2019. Maryland’s unemployment rate continued to decline and remain lower than the national rate, dropping .2 percentage points to 6.9%. The state’s steady job gains are a positive sign for recovery, showing Maryland climbing out of the coronavirus pandemic’s unemployment crater.
In the last five months, Maryland has gained a total of 194,900 jobs, with 201,300 jobs gained in the private sector, according to the labor department. Since March, the labor department has paid over $7.5 billion in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
Anne Arundel County had a 5.9% unemployment rate in August. September data is not yet available. Both Maryland and Anne Arundel County have a lower unemployment rate than the national rate of 7.9%, in part because Maryland has a high percentage of jobs that can be done remotely.
“We are concerned, though — overall, not just in Maryland — that the low hanging fruit could already be plucked. That is, the businesses that furloughed or otherwise kept employees on hold have already brought back or rehired their employees,” Alex Marre, regional economist at the Baltimore branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said in an email. “To the degree that happens, then the remaining jobs would not likely be filled until the economy fully recovers.”
For Corliss, his “dumpster fire” experience trying to receive jobless aid from the government or reach a human labor agent ended when he landed a job at another IT company. Corliss struggled while scouring job sites to find openings in his field as most advertised jobs were for lower-paying, part-time transportation positions.
“I got a happy ending, but something is broken," Corliss said. “And it needs to be fixed.”
Like Corliss, Lucette Diaz received a hold on her BEACON portal that froze her payments for six weeks.
Diaz was told the hold would lift once her employer confirmed with the labor department she was still on furlough from her job as a career coach for disabled workers. But once her employer confirmed the furlough with a labor representative, the women never heard back. The hold and the payments the single mother of a two-year-old desperately needs remain stuck.
“It’s something that can be solved literally in minutes,” Diaz, 33, said. “It’s just updating the information. I just need someone to call me.”
Diaz calls and emails the labor department daily, trying to speak with an agent to no avail. Her pleading messages to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office and Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson return with generic responses that tell her to check the BEACON portal.
“I almost call it war with unemployment,” Diaz said. Her mounting bills keep her up at night, wracked with anxiety, she said. While Diaz saved some money while her mortgage payment was in forbearance, the monthly bill has resumed — with added principal.
Food stamps have been her one source of relief.
Diaz is one of 25,617 Anne Arundel County residents who have applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) since March. Demand is growing with around 500 county residents applying each week since Aug. 10, said Pamela Jordan, county health and human service deputy chief administrative officer.
“The ongoing impacts of COVID, the economy, extensive outreach and connections made through CARES Act programs such as Eviction Prevention and the Food Access Warm Line are presumed to be contributing factors,” Jordan said in an email.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.