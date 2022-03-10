Anne Arundel County’s MLK Jr. awards program will honor Ukraine’s president

Also being honored with the Dream Keepers award at this year’s event are Alan Hyatt, an Annapolis attorney who supported the creation of several memorials in Anne Arundel; Antonio Palmer, an Odenton pastor and publisher who was recently elected president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County and has organized several local civil rights celebrations; and Dimitri Sfakiyanudis, an Annapolis engineer who has “shown unwavering support” to the committee for 40 years, assisting it with several projects and serving the Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County.