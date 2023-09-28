Assault cases dropped against Anne Arundel Police officer and wife

The cases against an Anne Arundel County Police officer and his wife have been dropped after the latter invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminate, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Both Charnika Green and Officer Tyrell Thomas were arrested last month after police responded to Thomas’ listed address in Baltimore. Green accused the three-year department veteran of slashing her tires and spitting in her face during an argument over money, according to charging documents. Green then took a paper towel holder and threw it, striking Thomas on the left side of his face, police said.

Thomas was charged with second-degree assault, a broad misdemeanor, while Green was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and possessing a dangerous weapon with the intent of injuring someone.

Both cases were acquitted Sept. 19, according to James Bentley II, a spokesperson with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

The August incident was the second time in Thomas’ three years as an Anne Arundel police officer that he has faced assault charges.

In October 2022, Thomas was charged, again in Baltimore City, with second-degree assault. At the time, his charging documents were not available in Eastside District Court and the case is no longer available to review through the Maryland Judiciary’s online case search tool. According to Emily Witty, another spokesperson with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the case was acquitted last year.

Following both sets of charges, Thomas was administratively suspended with pay, pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards. At the time of the August arrest, an Anne Arundel police spokesperson said the department’s internal investigation into the October incident was “still open” and described Thomas’ second suspension as a “continuation.”

On Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed Thomas is still suspended with pay, pending investigation.