Dump truck overturns near Route 665 bridge in Annapolis; road closed

A dump truck has overturned into a creek on Aris T. Allen Boulevard/Route 665 between Route 2 and Chinquapin Road, according to Anne Arundel County Police traffic safety crews on the scene.

Advertisement

Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene at about 1:54 p.m., according to a county police spokesman. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Traffic safety investigators have not identified how or why it left the roadway. Police also could not confirm whether there were any injuries stemming from the crash as of Monday evening.

ROAD CLOSED for serious accident - Aris T. Allen Blvd/Route 665 between Route 2 and Chinquapin. Avoid the area. Closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS. Follow police detours. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) May 2, 2022

Both directions of the highway between Solomons Island Road/Route 2 and Chinquapin Round Road were closed as crews responded to the scene, according to police. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and follow detours.