19 people transported after tree falls into garage in Pasadena, fire officials say

Nineteen people were transported to area hospitals after a tree fell Sunday evening into a Pasadena garage that had about 20 people inside, fire officials said.
A call came in around 5:25 p.m. for a report of the tree falling in the 8300 block of Dunn Road, said Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
A group was assembled in the rear of the home when they went into the garage to seek shelter from a storm before the tree fell, Davies said. When the fire department first arrived, there were six people still trapped, three of which were quickly removed. The other three required additional extrication.
Of the 19 people that were transported to the hospital, 17 were adults and two were children, Davies said. One adult had critical injuries and five patients had serious but not life threatening injuries and another 13 had minor injuries.
Everyone was out of the garage by 6:30 p.m., he said.
Pink and white balloons hung near the garage deflated.
A neighbor who declined to give her name said there was a children’s birthday party going on when a storm swept through the area that caused multiple trees in the area to fall.
Several people cried, including a young girl, and buried their head in a loved one’s shoulder Sunday evening.
More than a dozen fire trucks, ambulances and other first responders vehicles responded.
Debris was strewn throughout Lake Avenue with several downed trees hanging on power lines Sunday evening.
This article will be updated.