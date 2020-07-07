State flips the switch on new West Street traffic signal

A new signal on West Street added to help with traffic from a charter school and a new housing development will be fully activated Friday morning.
The Maryland State Highway Administration planned to set the signal at Gibraltar Avenue in flash-only mode Tuesday morning, and then fully activate it Friday.
The signal will control traffic from Towne Courts, a workforce housing development project under construction off Gibraltar Avenue, and Monarch Academy Annapolis, a contract school for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
Construction is underway on Towne Courts, a 42-unit development aimed at working professionals such as teachers and nurses. Approval of the project was delayed as the city considered concerns by parents of students at the school about traffic.
Cars from the housing development will still onto Capital Drive, and then be able to reach West Street at Gibraltar Avenue where it will only be able to turn right at the new light.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools are currently on summer break, and the school system has yet to announce how it’s fall schedule will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Spring classes were conducted online only in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.