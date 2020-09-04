‘Within five minutes’: Annapolis-area tornado tore through trees, damaged homes and cut power

The weather activity in Anne Arundel County was part of a severe thunderstorm that moved through Maryland during the late afternoon, prompting tornado warnings in the Annapolis, Edgewater and Parole area of the county in addition to large parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties. The last of those warnings — that in Anne Arundel — expired at 6:30 p.m. People within the path of the storm have shared photos of fallen power lines, shattered trees and damaged homes.