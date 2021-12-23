Maryland offers disaster grants as Annapolis small businesses continue to recuperate from September tornado

Two Annapolis small businesses that sustained property damage during the Sept. 1 tornado that tore through the area following Tropical Depression Ida have received more than $200,000 in loans from the Small Business Administration to help them rebuild.
The loans totaled $211,800 and the SBA could not disclose which businesses they are, according to public affairs specialist Laura Castro Lindarte. The deadline to apply was Dec. 17.
But many businesses that were damaged during the storm are going to need a lot more help.
Fortunately, it’s on the way. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is changing the disaster loans it was offering to victims of the tornado into grants, according to a news release Wednesday. Applications for the grants are available on the department’s website.
“These grants, along with the assistance that our county departments have provided, will help those impacted as we continue to rebuild from the devastating impacts of the storm,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement.
The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. also provided $5,000 microgrants in mid-November to five business and nonprofits affected by the tornado: Annapolis International Market grocery store, Chris’s Charcoal Pit, Cricket Wireless, Panther Auto Body and Cecil Memorial United Methodist Church.
The microgrants were funded through the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, then administered by AAEDC.
The Category EF-2 Fujita scale tornado brought winds peaking at 125 miles per hour and spanned more than 11 miles in less than 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. Planning and zoning inspectors in Annapolis reported 38 people were displaced during the storm, three buildings were destroyed, 24 condemned, 26 structures had major damage and 49 had minor damage.
Some small-business owners said the grants and loans have really made a difference in their recovery, like Annapolis International Market owner Walter Vasquez, who also owns Sin Fronteras and barbershops in Annapolis. The market sustained major damage from the tornado and has been closed since.
“It shows that the system here is working. On top of COVID, we had this, a major disaster, and I think everybody’s very thankful that they stepped up. And not only that, but they did it in a quick and very good manner. They showed that they really care for their citizens and people that were hurt,” Vasquez said.
Annapolis International Market had part of its roof torn off by the tornado and about 95% of the store’s inventory was ruined. It took about a month of round-the-clock work to fix the hole in the roof, Vasquez said. There are plans to introduce new items like fresh meat from a local butcher and a tortilla machine when the store reopens in February, he said.
“When we come back, I think we are going to come back better,” Vasquez said.
Other businesses were beyond repair, like Chris’s Charcoal Pit, a Greek restaurant on West Street that had its roof torn off and equipment irreparably damaged.
Kyros Herodotou, co-owner of the restaurant with his wife, Stavroulla, said the business quickly burned through the microgrants by paying employees after the restaurant closed when the tornado hit. They have been spending about $2,000 a week paying employees, Kyros Herodotou said.
“We’re paying employees because we don’t want them to go to different places,” Herodotou said. “Now, I’m paying from my pocket, from my savings. I had to open up my savings.”
The family even refinanced their house in order to continue to be able to pay employees and buy more time while they look for a new storefront to set up shop in.
“I don’t think we’re going to fix it. It’s fixable, but it’s going to cost lots of money,” he said.
The couple is now looking for a new location, which is proving difficult even with the help of a real estate agent. Herodotou said the only viable option is buying another property that housed a restaurant because it would be too expensive and waste too much time to convert a different kind of space into a restaurant. So far, they’ve seen one business that fits the bill but haven’t heard back from the landlord yet.
“It looks like it’s going to take another two or three months [of looking for a place],” he said.
Herodotou said they considered the SBA loans but never heard back after they applied and found the interest to be too high for them anyway.
“My insurance is going to give me money. The problem is they want a lease. They won’t release the funds until we have a lease,” he said.
They are having the same issue with the state’s disaster loans that were recently converted into grants; they need a lease to get the money.
Whenever the couple does manage to find a new spot, they’ll have to start from the ground up since all of their equipment was ruined during the storm.
“Most of the equipment became scrap metal,” Herodotou said.
The stress has become insurmountable, he said of the situation.
“If I get two hours of sleep a night, I’m very, very lucky,” he said.