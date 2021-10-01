Annapolis Ward 4 candidate requests recount after losing primary election by five votes

Toni Strong Pratt, a Ward 4 alderwoman candidate for the Annapolis City Council, on Friday morning requested a recanvassing of ballots after losing to incumbent Sheila Finlayson by five votes in the Sept. 21 primary.
According to the tally from Tuesday’s canvassing, Finlayson came back to beat Strong Pratt, 228 votes to 223 votes. Strong Pratt was leading the race going into Tuesday’s count.
As part of her challenge, Strong Pratt said an unofficial spreadsheet of total ballots cast that was corrected during Tuesday’s canvass represented a potential irregularity in the final vote count, according to a release from the city of Annapolis. Strong Pratt made no reference to errors in the official count, according to the release.
According to city code, within 10 days of any primary election or within two days after the results of the canvass are declared official, any candidate who has been defeated may petition for a recanvass and recount of the ballots cast.
Strong Pratt will have to pay the cost of the recount and recanvass, unless the result of the election is changed or unless Strong Pratt has gained a number of votes over Finlayson equal to 2% or more of the total votes cast in the unit being recounted.
The recanvass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie, according to the release.