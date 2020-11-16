Annapolis man killed motorcycle crash in Frederick County

An Annapolis died last week in a motorcycle crash in Federick County.
Stephen Thomas Wolfrey, 55, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital Wednesday.
Wolfrey, the owner of several Orangetheory Fitness franchises in the region, was riding one of four motorcycles on Nov. 10 were southbound in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road when he rear-ended another at about 4:30 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wolfrey crashed in the middle of the road, authorities said.
A second crash occurred shortly after the first, sending another motorcyclist and two first responders to the hospital.